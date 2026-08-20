AMA deploys taskforce to clamp down on drivers charging unapproved fares

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has deployed additional task force personnel to the Central Business District to clamp down on commercial drivers charging fares above approved rates, particularly during peak hours.

The Assembly says the practice of arbitrarily increasing transport fares contributes to rising costs of food and other essential services.

Speaking to journalists, the Mayor of Accra, Michael Kpakpo Allotey, cautioned trotro, taxi and ride-hailing drivers against charging fares outside the approved rates.

He said the AMA would intensify monitoring and sanction drivers who are found charging excessive fares.

“We are pleading with them that they should charge the fees that, by the bylaw, they are supposed to charge. If it is 10 cedis, they should not take 20 cedis just because it is around 4:00 a.m. or during rush hours,” he said.

The Mayor warned that drivers caught flouting the approved fares would face the full force of the law.

“We are putting a lot of men out there who are going to check, and if you are caught, we will make sure the law deals with you,” he added.

The AMA said the exercise is aimed at protecting commuters from arbitrary fare increases and ensuring compliance with approved transport fares across the metropolis.

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