Lyrical Joe inspires resilience on new single ‘Free Minds’ featuring King Paluta 

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Award-winning Ghanaian rapper Lyrical Joe has released a new single, Free Minds, featuring King Paluta.
Free Minds is a powerful and inspirational record that speaks to resilience, self-belief and the determination to rise above life’s challenges. The collaboration brings together two lyrical heavyweights whose distinct styles blend seamlessly to deliver a message of hope, ambition and mental freedom.
Driven by hard-hitting production and thought-provoking lyrics, the song reflects the realities of everyday struggles while encouraging listeners to maintain a positive mindset and keep pushing towards their goals despite obstacles.
Many people cry for survival, but only a few work hard for it. They joke around with riches, while success never smiles easily. I see myself as a treasure, hidden in plain sight, and only the wise pay attention to my light. This powerful theme forms the heart of Free Minds, making it more than just a song. It is a motivational anthem for dreamers, hustlers and believers.
Speaking about the song, Lyrical Joe said: “Free Minds is about staying focused and keeping your mind free from negativity, doubt, and distractions. It’s a reminder that success starts with the way we think, and no matter what life throws at us, we must continue to believe in ourselves.”
Lyrical Joe has built a reputation for exceptional lyricism and meaningful storytelling, and continues to push boundaries within African hip-hop. King Paluta’s contribution adds extra energy and authenticity to the track, further strengthening the collaboration.
Free Minds is available HERE.
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