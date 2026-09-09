Salem Mustapha withdraws from NPP national organiser race

Audio By Carbonatix
Salem Mustapha has withdrawn from the contest for National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), citing “circumstances beyond my control.”
In a letter to the Chairman of the NPP National Officers Elections Committee on Wednesday, September 9, Mr Mustapha formally communicated his decision to step down from the race.
He said the decision was difficult, particularly given the support and encouragement he had received from party members, delegates, colleagues and well-wishers across the country.
“This decision has been a difficult one, particularly considering the encouragement, goodwill and overwhelming support I have received from Party members, delegates, colleagues and well-wishers across the country. However, due to circumstances beyond my control, I am unable to continue with my candidature,” he wrote.
Mr Mustapha did not disclose further details about the circumstances that informed his decision.
Despite his withdrawal, Mr Mustapha said his commitment to the NPP remains unchanged.
“My dedication to the Party remains firm, and I will continue to serve and contribute towards its unity, rebuilding and electoral success, and also to make Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia the next president of Ghana,” he stated.
He also urged his supporters to accept the decision in good faith and remain focused on the broader interests of the party.
“Political positions may come and go, but our commitment to the NPP and the future of our Party must remain greater than any individual ambition,” he said.
Mr Mustapha wished the party and the other candidates participating in the internal elections well.
His withdrawal comes as the NPP prepares for its national executive elections, where members will elect new national officers.
The National Organiser position is among several key positions being contested as the party works towards rebuilding ahead of the 2028 general elections.
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