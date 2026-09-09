Gender Ministry takes social protection dialogue to Chorkor, Mamprobi

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP), in collaboration with the Office of the Head of the Local Government Service (OHLGS), has intensified community engagement on social protection and other social issues in Chorkor and Mamprobi.
The engagement, held on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, formed part of the Ministry’s Community Dialogue Series for selected communities within the Ablekuma South Municipality.
Speaking at the event, the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr. Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, said social protection must go beyond central government interventions and become an integral part of local development.
She said the initiative also provides an opportunity to improve access to the government’s social protection programmes for vulnerable individuals and households.
The Minister noted that the Ministry’s collaboration with the National Health Insurance Authority had facilitated the registration and renewal of eligible vulnerable and disabled persons under the National Health Insurance Scheme.
She urged eligible residents to take advantage of the free NHIS registration and renewal services available under the ongoing national inter-agency consultation, MAP-UL.
The Member of Parliament for Ablekuma South, Okoe Vanderpuije, commended the Ministry for taking the dialogue directly to communities.
He said engaging residents at the grassroots level enables government to better understand their challenges and develop practical solutions.
The dialogue also addressed issues including domestic violence, child marriage, teenage pregnancy, human trafficking, child protection, NHIS and the LEAP reassessment exercise.
Residents of Chorkor and Mamprobi used the platform to ask questions, raise concerns and provide feedback on the delivery of social protection interventions in their communities.
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