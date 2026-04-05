Government confirms arrival of 100 new buses to ease transport challenges

The Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has announced the arrival of a new fleet of buses aimed at reducing ongoing road transport difficulties across the country.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, March 5, the minister addressed the situation and outlined steps being taken to improve public transport.

He said that the government had begun receiving buses as part of a broader plan to expand capacity and ease pressure on commuters.

“In the meantime, 100 29-seater buses have arrived in the country to ease recent road transport challenges,” he stated.

According to him, the newly delivered buses are part of a larger procurement of 300 vehicles intended to strengthen the public transport system and improve mobility nationwide.

He further explained the timeline for the remaining deliveries, adding that “another batch of 100 will arrive in August, with the last batch of 100 arriving in November.”

The arrival of the buses is expected to gradually improve transport conditions, particularly during peak hours when commuters often face overcrowding and delays.

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