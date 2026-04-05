Government confirms arrival of 100 new buses to ease transport challenges

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has announced the arrival of a new fleet of buses aimed at reducing ongoing road transport difficulties across the country.
In a Facebook post on Sunday, March 5, the minister addressed the situation and outlined steps being taken to improve public transport.
He said that the government had begun receiving buses as part of a broader plan to expand capacity and ease pressure on commuters.
“In the meantime, 100 29-seater buses have arrived in the country to ease recent road transport challenges,” he stated.
According to him, the newly delivered buses are part of a larger procurement of 300 vehicles intended to strengthen the public transport system and improve mobility nationwide.
He further explained the timeline for the remaining deliveries, adding that “another batch of 100 will arrive in August, with the last batch of 100 arriving in November.”
The arrival of the buses is expected to gradually improve transport conditions, particularly during peak hours when commuters often face overcrowding and delays.
Latest Stories
-
Senegal bans ministers from foreign travel as oil price rise bites
55 minutes
-
Nigerian army rescues 31 hostages after church attack
1 hour
-
Spain’s huge pork industry seeks salvation from swine fever threat
1 hour
-
Trump declares victory after rescue but threats to US operation in Iran still loom
2 hours
-
US Secret Service investigates reports of gunfire near White House
2 hours
-
Current account stability to mitigate pressure on cedi; currency to end year at GH¢11.40 to a dollar
2 hours
-
Oil back above $110 after expletive-laden Trump threat to Iran
2 hours
-
T-bills auction: Government records 32% undersubscription; interest rates rise again
2 hours
-
Economy to remain relatively insulated from fallout of US–Iran conflict – Fitch Solutions
2 hours
-
Leeds draw Chelsea, Man City face Southampton in FA Cup semis
4 hours
-
Messi and Suarez score as Inter Miami draw at new stadium
4 hours
-
Liverpool ‘gave up’ in FA Cup exit – Van Dijk
4 hours
-
Pep’s asistant Lijnders hints at Man City departure for Silva
4 hours
-
[Watch Live] Shatta Wale, Kofi Kinaata, and others ignite the grand finale of Gomoa Easter Carnival
4 hours
-
Caster Semenya pledges to fight against Olympic gender-testing policy
4 hours