One person killed and 5 hurt in Louisiana shopping centre shooting

One person has been killed, and five others were injured in a shooting at a shopping centre in Louisiana, police have said.

The incident at the Mall of Louisiana, in Baton Rouge, appears to have occurred when two groups began shooting at each other after an argument in the food court, Baton Rouge Police said.

"Unfortunately, there were some innocent people in the area who might have also caught some rounds," Police Chief Thomas Morse Jr said during a news conference.

Five people have been arrested in connection with the shooting, police said in the hours after the incident.

Earlier, police had said that ten people were taken to the hospital and at least two required surgery. They later updated the figure to five people being hurt.

Morse said officers believed the incident was not a random act of violence, but "a targeted disagreement between two groups of people".

Police also urged witnesses to share video of the shooting with the authorities.

"To the thugs that did this, we're going to catch you," Baton Rouge Mayor Sid Edwards said.

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry said he was coordinating with law enforcement and warned people to avoid the area.

He wrote on social media that he was "praying for those affected and is grateful for a quick response by our law enforcement officials".

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