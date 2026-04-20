Man kills seven of his children, and an eighth child, in Louisiana mass shooting

A father has killed seven of his children and an unrelated child in a mass shooting in Shreveport in the US state of Louisiana that police have described as a "domestic disturbance".

The children were aged from one year old to 14 years old, the BBC's US news partner CBS reports.

Officers said the shooting began about 05:00 (10:00 GMT) on Sunday. The suspect shot 10 people before fleeing in a stolen car, Shreveport Police Department spokesperson Chris Bordelon said. Police then chased and killed him.

Two adult women, including the mother of the children, are in critical condition.

The suspect has been identified as Shamar Elkins, Shreveport mayor's communications director Leigh Anne Evensky told the BBC.

The suspect shot a woman on the street before going to a nearby residence where he killed the eight children, "one of whom was not a kin to him", according to police.

One of the victims ran to a nearby home and called authorities, police said. They said the gunman acted alone. A ninth child jumped from the roof and was in the hospital, Bordelon said.

Speaking earlier on Sunday, Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux said: "This is a tragic situation - maybe the worst tragic situation we've ever had in Shreveport.

"We have hurting families, we have hurting police officers, and coroners' personnel.

"This affects the entire community, so we all mourn with these families."

The incident is the deadliest mass shooting in the US since January 2024, when eight victims were killed in Joliet, Illinois, according to the Gun Violence Archive (GVA), a nonprofit that tracks US gun violence.

GVA defines a mass shooting as an incident where four or more victims were shot, not including the suspect.

Speaking at a news conference earlier on Sunday, Bordelon said officers attended a home shortly before 06:00 local time and found the children.

"All of the deceased in this case are juveniles," Bordelon said.

He said officers determined the call was "domestic in nature".

After the shooting the suspected gunman carjacked a vehicle and attempted to flee, police said.

Police said officers pursued him into another neighbourhood, Bossier Parish, and fired at the suspected gunman, who is now deceased.

Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith said his heart went out to the entire community.

"I just cannot begin to imagine how such an event can occur," Smith said.

He added that the investigation was being conducted in coordination with the Louisiana State Police and with assistance from other agencies.

"We are going to be working diligently however long it takes to get some answers to what has taken place," he said.

Shreveport councilman Grayson Boucher said more than 30% of crimes and 30% of murders in the city were "domestic in relation", adding: "Now that number has gone up."

"We've more than doubled our homicide in the city of Shreveport because of one act of domestic violence," he said.

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry said he and his wife were "heartbroken over this horrific situation, and we're praying for everyone affected".

"We're deeply grateful to the law enforcement officers and first responders working tirelessly on the scene," Landry added.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, who represents Louisiana's Fourth District, has also commented on the "heartbreaking tragedy".

"We're holding the victims, their families and loved ones, and our Shreveport community close in our thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time," he said, adding he was grateful for the quick response of local police.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.