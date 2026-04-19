Funsi enskins new paramount chief after four-year vacancy

The Funsi Traditional Area in the Upper West Region has enskinned a new paramount chief, bringing to a close a four-year vacancy that followed protracted disputes over succession.

Kuoru Adikibe Dagbasi Basuglo Sampuo III was formally outdoored at a colourful durbar attended by traditional authorities, including paramount and divisional chiefs, queen mothers, and indigenes from across the area and beyond.

The ceremony, marked by vibrant displays of culture, saw participants adorned in traditional fugu, locally referred to as danchichi, accompanied by rhythmic drumming and dance.

According to the Secretary to the Chief, Dumah Yussif Sampuo, the delay in enskinment stemmed from court injunctions and disagreements surrounding the recognised rotational gates following the death of the previous chief on 1st July 2022.

He indicated that it took nearly four years for the legal and customary issues to be resolved.

In his inaugural address, read on his behalf by the Secretary, the new paramount chief identified unity as the cornerstone of his reign. He cautioned that sustainable development would remain elusive without peace, noting that social infrastructure such as markets, schools, clinics and farms depend on communal harmony.

In a separate engagement, Kuoru Adikibe Dagbasi Basuglo Sampuo III reaffirmed his commitment to fostering cohesion within the traditional area, describing unity as his foremost priority.

He highlighted several pressing development challenges, including the absence of a completed district hospital, poor road connectivity between Funsi and Wa, and persistent educational constraints.

He further pledged to champion the establishment of skills training centres for the youth and to address child marriage and teenage pregnancy, with the aim of keeping more girls in school.

The new chief also drew attention to the lack of a district court in Funsi, a situation that compels residents to travel to Wa to access judicial services and resolve disputes.

The ceremony attracted strong support from neighbouring traditional councils. Delivering a solidarity message, the Paramount Chief of the Jirapa Traditional Area, Naa Dinaa Donglabong Ganaa III, described the occasion as a symbol of continuity, stability and the resilience of cultural heritage, urging residents to unite behind their new leader.

Similarly, the Paramount Chief of the Busah Traditional Area and representative of the Wa Naa, Naa Alhaji Seidu Ali Seidu Pelpuo Yelmaana, commended the choice of the new chief, portraying him as a seasoned businessman with the networks required to accelerate development. He called on all factions to set aside their differences and support the new leadership.

Chairing the ceremony, Kuoru Osman Deiwia Nankpa III described his role as a privilege, noting that the event marked a significant and unifying milestone for the Funsi Traditional Area.

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