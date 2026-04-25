Mankrong-Nkwanta gets new chief

The Chiefs and People of Mankrong-Nkwanta in the Agona East District of the Central Region have performed customary rites to install a new chief with the stool name Nana Onomah Anoako Ababio V.

The new chief succeeded his late uncle, Nana Anoako Ababio IV, who died nine years ago.

A colourful durbar held to climax the week-long coronation of the was attended by Mrs Queenstar Maame Pokuaa Sawyer, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Agona East; and Mr Samuel Oscar Mensah, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area and some regional and constituency executives of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Central region.

Addressing the gathering after being carried in a palanquin for more than three hours through principal streets of Mankrong-Nkwanta amid firing of muskets, Nana Anoako Ababio called for mutual understanding, peace and cooperation among the citizens of the town for a rapid transformation of the area.

He said his key vision was to collaborate with state institutions, corporate bodies, financial institutions and private individuals to help provide quality education for children in the town since education was key for human development.

The newly installed chief advised the youth to avail themselves to pursue higher education and shun hard drugs.

He also urged them to distance themselves from insulting political leaders and high-profile personalities which may cause disaffection and retard progress.

Nana Ababio assured that he would do everything possible within his power to unite both the youth and elders of the town to promote peace and economic stability.

He underscored the need for the government to assist the educational, health and other social and economic ventures of the town to help raise the living standards of the people.

Mrs Sawyer said the government had handed a 24- hour model market site to a contractor at Mankrong-Nkwanta and construction works would soon begin to create economic prospects for the people of Agona East and beyond.

She therefore appealed to the youth to stop posting distasteful contents on social media which negatively affected the constituency.

The MP said the government under President Mahama had started recruiting the youth in the Agona East Constituency in gainful employment with more than 12 people from Mankrong-Nkwanta being beneficiaries.

She touted government’s determination to roll out better policies and programmes to create the enabling environment to empower the youth in Agona East to become economically stable.

The MP urged the people to continue to rally behind the government to implement audacious policies to help them live quality lives.

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