Mikki Osei Berko installed as chief in Adamorobe

Popular Ghanaian actor and broadcaster Mikki Osei Berko, popularly known as Master Richard or Dada Boat, has stepped into a new role.

He has been installed as a chief in Adamorobe, a town located in the Akuapem South Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The ceremony took place on Friday, April 24, 2026, where traditional leaders formally enstooled him and conferred on him the stool name Nana Osei Boakye Yiadom II. He is expected to serve in the role of acting chief as the substantive chief is advanced in age.

Moments from the event surfaced on social media, with videos showing the actor participating in customary rites. In the footage, he is seen dressed in a fugu paired with shorts, a look that sparked a mix of admiration and debate among online users.

Since the news broke, many have taken to social platforms to congratulate him, celebrating his move from entertainment into traditional leadership.

Mikki Osei Berko is a seasoned Ghanaian actor and media personality, best known for his role as Master Richard in the television series Taxi Driver.

He has worked with radio stations like Radio Gold, Happy FM and Adom FM.

Over the years, he has built a strong reputation in both film and television, earning praise for his versatility and screen presence. In addition to acting, he has contributed to media production and played a part in shaping Ghana’s entertainment landscape.

His recent installation as a chief adds a new layer to his career, placing him at the intersection of culture, leadership and the creative arts.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.