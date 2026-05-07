Court remands three over jewellery shop robberies

An Accra Circuit Court has remanded three persons accused of robbing jewellery shops at Airport Residential Area and Westlands.

The accused are Musa Abdul Aziz Mamoud, also known as Justin Martin, a stock trader, Abubakar Mamoud, a car dealer, and Edgar Donkor, a fashion designer.

The prosecution, led by Assistant Superintendent of Police Emmanuel Haligah, told the court that the accused were involved in multiple robbery incidents.

The court heard that the three allegedly robbed a jewellery shop at Westlands in 2025 and made away with gold accessories valued at GH¢2 million.

They have also been charged with robbing Rhyme Jewellery shop at Airport Residential Area on September 11, 2025, where items valued at GH¢1,813,000 were stolen.

Charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery, the accused persons pleaded not guilty.

Musa Abdul Aziz Mamoud faces an additional charge of causing unlawful damage.

The court issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Zane Acquaye, a goldsmith accused of dishonestly receiving stolen gold items valued at GH¢11,400, after he failed to appear.

ASP Haligah said Acquaye had been informed to attend court but did not comply.

Defence counsel for the accused applied for bail, but the court refused and remanded them into lawful custody.

The prosecution opposed the bail application, arguing that the accused posed a threat to public safety.

According to the prosecution, “this is a premeditated and coordinated attack on the jewelry shop at the Airport residential area.

ASP Haligah said Musa Abdul Aziz Mamoud threatened a salesgirl with a pistol during the robbery.

The prosecution said the accused conspired and carried out the attack at about 0949 hours, with Musa Abdul Aziz Mamoud damaging the shop’s glass door to gain entry.

The court heard that the salesgirl, Janet Nimoh, raised an alarm but was chased and threatened by the first accused person.

The prosecution said Abubakar Mamoud positioned himself at the entrance while Edgar Donkor monitored activities from outside.

The accused allegedly collected gold items and fled the scene on two motorbikes.

The court heard that they later shared the proceeds.

The prosecution said the accused were arrested on March 26, 2026, following police intelligence operations.

A search conducted at their residences led to the retrieval of items including masks, a hammer, a toy gun, a gold tester, weighing scale, gloves, bolt cutter, helmet, GPS tracking device, jack-knife, pepper spray, taser, jewellery boxes and motorbikes.

Additional items, including jewellery boxes, watches and a drone, were retrieved from Donkor’s residence at Osu.

Investigations indicated that some stolen jewellery was sold to Zane Acquaye.

The accused persons are expected to reappear before the court on May 20, 2026.

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