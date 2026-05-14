Hubtel named 48th fastest-growing African company as revenue approaches $64m

Audio By Carbonatix
One of Ghana’s leading digital payments and e-commerce platforms, Hubtel, has been ranked 48th on the Financial Times’ 2026 list of Africa’s fastest-growing companies — a reflection of steady revenue expansion rather than rapid scaling from a low base.
The company posted 63.68 million in revenue for 2024, nearly quadrupling its 2021 figure of 17.91 million. That performance represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 52.63% over the three-year period measured by the FT.
Unlike younger fintechs whose high growth rates often stem from a small starting point, Hubtel’s trajectory stands out as being achieved on a substantial revenue scale, making it the most operationally established Ghanaian firm on this year’s ranking.
From messaging to payments
Hubtel began two decades ago as a messaging company. It has since evolved into an e-payments and commerce platform with 23 offices across Ghana. The company’s strategic shift came around 2015, when mobile money began gaining traction, prompting a move away from micro-billing toward digital payments infrastructure.
In an interview with CNN’s Marketplace Africa last year, Hubtel’s Chief Executive, Alex Bram, said the domestic market still offered considerable room for growth.
“We think that Ghana still gives us a lot of room to grow. Even as the number one fintech here, we still process just about 12% of the volume of transactions… This economy has over 800,000 such businesses. There is still a lot of room to grow,” he said.
Industry recognition
Hubtel was recently named Overall Best Fintech Partner at the MobileMoney Fintech Stakeholder Dinner and Awards, organised by MTN Ghana’s mobile financial services subsidiary.
Ghana placed three companies in the FT’s top 50 this year, including Regulus Investment and Financial Services and manufacturer Interplast.
Latest Stories
-
The law & brands in the age of AI technology
1 minute
-
Legal Green Association lauds Prez Mahama over assent to Legal Education Act
8 minutes
-
Over 61,000 candidates to write 2026 TVET exams as CTVET introduces tougher anti-cheating measures
8 minutes
-
Importers and exporters back postponement of revised container charge
9 minutes
-
Rescuers pull dead from rubble of Kyiv flats after massive Russian strikes
11 minutes
-
New study sets research priorities for future Lassa fever vaccine rollout in West Africa
15 minutes
-
Bawumia’s concern over alleged abuse of state power is not sincere – Solomon Owusu
16 minutes
-
BRAC International-Ghana launches women, youth empowerment drive to support SDGs
27 minutes
-
Hubtel named 48th fastest-growing African company as revenue approaches $64m
37 minutes
-
NHIA suspends 3 pharmacies over suspected fraudulent NHIS claims
43 minutes
-
EXPLAINED: Why Schiphol, not Accra: Unpacking why Ghana’s security agencies were not asked to arrest MP Ohene Kwame Frimpong
46 minutes
-
Most working Ghanaians aware of retirement savings but few are taking action – Report
50 minutes
-
Government says ‘Dig Once’ policy could cut fibre rollout costs by up to 60%
59 minutes
-
MahamaCares will not replace NHIS, only to complement it – Adjoa Obuobia reiterates
1 hour
-
Edem Agbana launches CPD workshop for over 1,200 teachers in Ketu North
2 hours