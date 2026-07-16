In Photos: Veep, Ga Mantse joins dignitaries at Justice Annan memorial lecture at parliament

The Vice President, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the representative of the Chief Justice, and the Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, arrived at Parliament on Thursday, July 16, to attend the Memorial Lecture held in honour of the late Rt. Hon. Justice Daniel Francis Annan.

The event brought together senior government officials, members of the judiciary, traditional leaders, parliamentarians and other invited guests to commemorate the life and public service of the former Speaker of Parliament and statesman.

The memorial lecture was delivered by retired Supreme Court Justice William Atuguba highlighting Justice Annan’s enduring impact on Ghana’s constitutional and parliamentary development.

Justice Annan served as Speaker of the First and Second Parliaments of the Fourth Republic from 1993 to 2001. He played a central role in shaping Ghana's parliamentary democracy following the country's return to constitutional rule in 1993 and is widely recognised for helping to lay the institutional foundations of the Fourth Republican Parliament.

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