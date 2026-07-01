Ga Mantse calls for collective action, stricter enforcement to address recurring flooding in Accra

Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II

The Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, and the Ga Traditional Council have called for a united national effort to address Accra's recurring flooding, stressing that the perennial problem requires more than engineering solutions and must be tackled through collective responsibility, strict enforcement of planning regulations and improved environmental stewardship.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, July 1, the Ga Traditional Council expressed concern over the persistent flooding that continues to threaten lives, livelihoods and property across Accra, while commending ongoing government efforts to respond to the crisis.

The Council acknowledged the interventions being undertaken by the Government, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo, the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), metropolitan authorities and the security services to mitigate the impact of the recent floods.

The Ga Mantse extended heartfelt condolences to families and communities affected by the heavy rains, particularly traders, motorists and residents whose homes and businesses were inundated.

"The Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, and the Ga Traditional Council have taken careful note of the persistent challenges posed by Accra's perennial flooding, as well as the renewed efforts by Government, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Hon. Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo, NADMO, Metropolitan Authorities, and the Security Services to address this issue with urgency, discipline, and foresight."

The statement continued: "We extend our deepest sympathies to all families, traders, motorists, and communities affected by the recent rains. We also commend the dedication of public institutions, emergency responders, and citizens working tirelessly to safeguard lives and restore normalcy."

The remarks come after torrential rainfall caused widespread flooding across parts of the Greater Accra Region, resulting in extensive damage to homes, businesses and public infrastructure, while emergency agencies mounted rescue and relief operations in several affected communities.

While recognising the importance of drainage infrastructure and engineering solutions, the Ga Traditional Council argued that Accra's flooding crisis is fundamentally a shared responsibility requiring behavioural change and stronger compliance with environmental and planning regulations.

"As custodians of the land, we emphasize that flooding in Accra is not solely an engineering challenge, but a matter that demands collective responsibility, adherence to land-use regulations, improved sanitation practices, environmental stewardship, and respect for natural waterways," the statement said.

The Council observed that indiscriminate waste disposal, unauthorised construction on waterways and poor environmental management have continued to worsen flooding across the capital during periods of heavy rainfall.

The traditional authorities reaffirmed their commitment to supporting practical and sustainable interventions aimed at reducing flood risks and improving environmental resilience.

According to the statement, the Council supports measures focused on protecting drainage systems, preventing unlawful developments along waterways, promoting community-led sanitation programmes and strengthening public education on environmental responsibility.

It also called for stronger collaboration among government institutions, district assemblies, traditional authorities, faith-based organisations, businesses, youth groups and residents in tackling the longstanding challenge.

The Council believes that lasting solutions can only be achieved through coordinated action involving all sectors of society.

The Ga Traditional Council further pledged to use its traditional authority and community structures to promote civic responsibility and encourage residents to play a more active role in protecting the environment.

"We further commit to leveraging our traditional authority and structures to promote behavioral change, civic responsibility, and a shared sense of duty among all stakeholders, in order to safeguard the safety, dignity, and heritage of our capital city."

The Council emphasised that traditional leadership has an important role to play in educating communities, encouraging compliance with environmental regulations and supporting government initiatives aimed at reducing flood risks.

Although acknowledging that seasonal rains are inevitable, the Ga Mantse expressed confidence that the devastating effects of flooding can be significantly reduced through stronger enforcement of planning regulations, strategic urban planning and collective discipline.

"While the rains will inevitably continue, we are confident that through unity, effective enforcement, strategic planning, and disciplined action, their impact can be mitigated, and the recurring devastation prevented," the statement concluded.

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