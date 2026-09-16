I am off the streets – Singer Tems

Nigerian singer Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, has announced that she has “left the streets”, a term commonly used for women who are getting married or are no longer searching for love.

The Grammy-winning singer disclosed this during a TikTok livestream on Monday but did not elaborate.

She, however, explained that she was leaving the streets because she was tired of men wasting her time.

“I don’t like it when guys waste my time. But for me, never again. I don’t have that problem anymore. I have left the streets; I wouldn’t even say I was ever on the streets,” she said.

Tems has previously lamented how most of the men who approach her always have ulterior motives.

In an interview with YouTuber Korty EO last year, Tems revealed that many of the men who approached her for relationships were mostly interested in her body.

She said she would have preferred genuine and deeper connections.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.