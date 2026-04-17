NACOC apologises to man wrongly captured in airport sniffer dog operation

Audio By Carbonatix
The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has issued an official apology to Mr Ebenezer Twum Asante after his photograph was mistakenly published in connection with a routine security operation at Kotoka International Airport (KIA).
In a letter dated April 14, 2026, the Commission clarified that Mr Asante has no links to any ongoing narcotics investigation and acknowledged the error.
“Mr Ebenezer Twum Asante is not connected to or involved in any ongoing investigation by NACOC,” the statement, signed by Acting Director of Public Affairs and International Relations, Francis Opoku Amoah, said.
The Commission added that it “wishes to unreservedly apologise to Mr. Ebenezer Twum Asante for any embarrassment or misunderstanding the publication may have caused.”
According to NACOC, the incident stemmed from a routine behavioural detection exercise conducted at the Accra airport on February 19, 2026.
The operation reportedly involved trained sniffer dogs, scanning equipment, and passenger profiling techniques aimed at monitoring movements while minimising disruption to airport operations.
The Commission said photographs were taken during different stages of the exercise for documentation purposes. Some of the images were later shared on NACOC’s official social media platforms.
It was among those published photographs that Mr Asante was inadvertently captured and wrongly associated with the operation.
While the Commission has apologised and clarified the matter, it has not publicly indicated whether any internal review or disciplinary action will follow.
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