NACOC intercepts 5 million opiod tablets of tapentadol in major drug bust

Audio By Carbonatix
The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has seized a massive consignment of illicit pharmaceutical drugs, intercepting a 40-foot trailer loaded with an estimated five million tablets of Tapentadol 250mg in a high-stakes operation.
The seizure, described by authorities as one of the largest in recent times, followed a carefully coordinated intelligence-led exercise. NACOC says the shipment was reportedly en route to the Niger Republic, raising fresh concerns about the growing scale of drug trafficking across West African corridors.
Four suspects have been arrested in connection with the haul and are currently in custody, assisting with investigations. Officials believe the individuals may be linked to a wider trafficking network involved in the cross-border movement of controlled substances.
While NACOC has yet to release the identities of the suspects, it says efforts are underway to track down other members of the syndicate, with more arrests expected as investigations progress.
Tapentadol, a potent opioid used for pain management, is strictly regulated due to its high risk of abuse and dependency. Authorities warn that the illegal circulation of such drugs poses a serious public health and security threat.
NACOC has reaffirmed its commitment to intensifying enforcement and surveillance operations to curb the trafficking of dangerous substances. The Commission is also working with international partners to trace the origin of the drugs and uncover the network behind the shipment.
The latest seizure underscores increasing vigilance by Ghanaian authorities amid concerns over the country’s role as a transit point in the regional drug trade.
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