Police rescue abducted girl from Agormanya; suspect arrested

The Ghana Police Service has rescued a nine-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted at Agormanya Zongo in the Odumase-Krobo District of the Eastern Region and arrested a suspect in connection with the incident.

In a statement, the Eastern Regional Police Command said the arrest was made on Monday, April 20, 2026, following a complaint filed a day earlier by the victim’s father, who reported that his daughter had left home and failed to return.

According to police, intelligence-led operations by officers from the Odumase-Krobo District Command, with support from personnel at the Kotoka International Airport, led to the arrest of the suspect, identified as Regina Mamle Tawiah, 36.

The victim was rescued at the airport, where preliminary investigations indicate the suspect was attempting to send the child to Kenya.

Police say the girl has since been safely reunited with her father.

The suspect was arraigned before the Odumase-Krobo Circuit Court on Tuesday, April 21, where she pleaded not guilty.

She has been remanded into police custody and is expected to reappear on May 5, 2026, for a case management conference.

The Eastern Regional Police Command has meanwhile urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the police.

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