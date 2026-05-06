Ghana facing rising domestic narcotics use – NACOC boss tells Nigerian counterparts

Ghana is experiencing increased domestic consumption and distribution of illicit drugs, a development the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has said requires urgent and coordinated action.

The Vanguard of Nigeria reports that the Director-General of NACOC, Brigadier General Maxwell Obuba Mantey, said this in Abuja, Nigeria, on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, when he led a Ghanaian delegation to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with Nigeria’s National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to help deepen cooperation between the two agencies.

Brig Gen Mantey reportedly said Ghana was no longer only a transit point for illicit drugs but is now dealing with increasing local consumption.

The agreement, signed at the NDLEA headquarters, covers intelligence sharing, joint operations, and training.

Dr Gladys Mansa Yawa Feddy Akyea, Acting High Commissioner at the Ghana High Commission in Abuja, and officials from both countries witnessed it.

The Vanguard reported that the Ghana NACOC boss indicated Ghana was now facing a growing internal drug problem alongside its earlier role as a transit route.

He said trafficking methods are becoming more complex, with increased use of maritime routes and a rise in synthetic drugs.

He added that links between drug trafficking and other organised crime are becoming clearer, with effects on security, governance and public health.

In a Facebook post by NACOC, reporting on what transpired at the signing of the MoU, Brig Gen Mantey was said to have indicated that Ghana recorded a 197 per cent increase in drug-related arrests in 2025.

He said nearly 1,500 kilogrammes of narcotic substances were seized, while operations were extended to 40 new district commands across all 16 regions.

He said drugs which previously passed through the country are now being distributed and used locally, a shift he said requires a stronger response.

He said the agreement with Nigeria must lead to action. “The true value of this partnership will be defined not by what we sign, but by what we implement,” he said.

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brigadier General Mohammed Buba Marwa (Rtd), said the agreement formalises existing ties between the two countries and provides a basis for joint action.

“Let this visit serve as a warning to those who seek to destabilise our societies with illicit drugs. Nigeria and Ghana stand united,” Brig Gen Marwa said.

The NACOC delegation travelled to Abuja to study Nigeria’s operational systems, including digital forensics and intelligence-led enforcement.

Mr Mantey said Ghana would draw lessons from Nigeria’s experience to strengthen its operations, noting that both countries share an interest in tackling drug trafficking and its effects in the sub-region.

The agreement also covers action against the illicit production of psychotropic substances, precursor chemicals and related money laundering activities.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.