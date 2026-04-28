GMet warns of thunderstorms, strong winds across five regions

The Ghana Meteorological Agency has issued a weather alert warning of thunderstorms and rainfall activity across several parts of the country, particularly along the coast.

In its latest update, the Agency said localised rain-bearing clouds have developed, resulting in cloudy conditions and ongoing thunderstorms accompanied by rain.

Areas likely to be affected include the Volta Region, Greater Accra Region, Eastern Region, Central Region, and Western Region.

The Agency further cautioned that strong winds may accompany the movement of the thunderstorms, posing potential risks to residents and property in affected communities.

It has therefore urged the public to exercise caution and take necessary safety measures as the weather conditions persist.

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