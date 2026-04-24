AI must empower, not displace people – UNESCO Ghana Representative Moukala

Audio By Carbonatix
The UNESCO Representative to Ghana and Head of Office in Accra, Edmond Moukala, has said Ghana cannot afford to allow its identity to be diluted by global algorithms, stressing that artificial intelligence must be developed to empower people rather than replace them.
Speaking at the launch of the National AI Strategy on April 24, Mr Moukala noted that the guiding framework places human rights and dignity at the centre of digital transformation.
According to him, the true measure of technological advancement is not efficiency or processing power, but its impact on human life.
“In Ghana, this mission takes on a particularly vibrant meaning,” he said, pointing to the country’s rich cultural heritage, linguistic diversity and intellectual history.
He emphasised that AI systems must be culturally grounded to be truly inclusive, adding that technology should reflect and understand local knowledge systems and languages.
Mr Moukala cited recent demonstrations of AI tools communicating in local Ghanaian languages as evidence of progress, noting that culture must remain central to development.
“Culture is not an ornament; it is the very soul of development,” he stressed.
He further stated that Ghana’s AI strategy is designed to ensure technology reflects the country’s unique cultural landscape, positioning it as a tool for empowerment rather than displacement.
Mr Moukala also commended the collaboration between UNESCO, the Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation, and the European Union, describing it as a strong example of international solidarity.
He added that Ghanaian experts and policymakers have played a key role in translating global principles into a localised roadmap tailored to the country’s specific needs.
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