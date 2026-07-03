Ghana Armed Forces to lead nationwide drain-clearing operation in post-flood recovery exercise

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) will deploy personnel, engineers and specialised equipment to clear major drains, rivers and other waterways as part of a government-led national flood recovery operation following the devastating floods that hit parts of the country on June 28 and 29, 2026.

The military-led exercise will focus on removing debris, silt, fallen trees, abandoned vehicles and other obstructions that have worsened flooding and blocked critical drainage systems.

Addressing journalists in Accra on Friday, July 3, Brigadier General Forster Okae-Yeboah, Director General of Joint Operations at the Ghana Armed Forces, said the deployment forms part of a coordinated national response to restore affected infrastructure and reduce future flood risks.

"Particular attention will be given to the removal of refuse, silt, fallen trees, abandoned vehicles, collapsed structures, and other debris obstructing roads, bridges, drains, and waterways," he said.

He explained that, in line with applicable laws and with the involvement of relevant civil authorities, structures illegally built within waterways or those posing immediate danger to public safety may be removed as part of the exercise.

Brig. Gen. Okae-Yeboah urged owners and occupants of properties located within drainage reserves and other environmentally sensitive areas to cooperate with authorities to ensure the smooth execution of the operation.

The exercise will be carried out in collaboration with key state institutions, including the Ministry of Water Resources, Works and Housing, the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs), the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana National Fire Service, the Ghana Health Service and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

He added that MMDAs have also been directed to conduct their own localised clean-up exercises to complement the national operation.

Brig. Gen. Okae-Yeboah cautioned that some roads may experience temporary diversions or restricted access during the works and urged the public to cooperate with security personnel and adhere to traffic and safety instructions.

"The government remains committed to ensuring that all actions undertaken during the exercises are carried out professionally, humanely, and in accordance with Ghana’s laws," he said.

The deployment of the military into flood recovery operations comes on the back of the scale of destruction caused by the recent floods and the extent of blockage in drainage systems across affected areas.

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