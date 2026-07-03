Structures blocking waterways will be removed as flood recovery continues – GAF

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) says the country’s post-flood recovery effort will not be resolved in the short term, describing it as a sustained process that requires detailed planning and continued intervention.

The Director General of Joint Operations at the Ghana Armed Forces, Brigadier General Forster Okae-Yeboah, made the remarks on Friday, July 3, during a media briefing on the government’s response to the floods that affected parts of Greater Accra and other regions on June 28 and 29, 2026.

“This is not an event. It’s a process. It’s going to take some time,” he said. “So detailed planning is going on.”

According to him, the recovery exercise is being structured in phases to ensure that drainage systems, waterways and affected communities are properly restored over time rather than through a one-off intervention.

Brig. Gen. Okae-Yeboah also confirmed that structures obstructing waterways will be removed where necessary as part of ongoing clearance and mitigation works.

“We are supposed to clear debris, clear waterways,” he said. “So if we have to pull down structures that are obstructing our waterways, we’ll do so.”

He explained that the exercise is being undertaken in collaboration with relevant state institutions and coordinated through specialised sub-committees established under the national post-flood mitigation task force.

These include the Post-Flood Mitigation Committee and the Sanitation and Health Committee, among others, which are overseeing different aspects of the recovery process.

The operation forms part of a broader government effort aimed not only at clearing flood-hit areas but also at reducing the country’s long-term vulnerability to recurring flooding incidents.

The GAF says the phased approach is necessary given the scale of damage and the complexity of drainage and urban development challenges in affected areas.

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