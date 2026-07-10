MMDCEs who approve buildings on waterways will lose their jobs – Linda Ocloo warns

Linda Ocloo

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Ocloo, has warned that any Metropolitan, Municipal or District Chief Executive (MMDCE) found to have authorised construction on waterways will be removed from office.

According to her, officials who approve developments in unauthorised areas, particularly waterways that contribute to flooding, will not be spared as government intensifies efforts to address the region’s perennial flood challenges.

Speaking to journalists on Friday, July 10, during the first day of the National General Clean-up exercise, Ms Ocloo said she was prepared to make an example of any official found culpable.

“I’m more than ready. In fact, I just want one person as a scapegoat. That is what I’m looking for. Just one person as a scapegoat,” she said.

Her warning follows President John Dramani Mahama’s directive for sanctions against MMDCEs who approve the construction of buildings on waterways and other restricted areas.

The Regional Minister explained that some residents whose structures have been marked for demolition claim they received permits from local assemblies, adding that investigations will be carried out to establish how such approvals were granted.

“If we have that permit and find out that there’s this particular MCE who is responsible, why not? That person will be fired,” she stated.

Ms Ocloo disclosed that demolition exercises are already underway in parts of the Greater Accra Region as authorities move to clear unauthorised structures obstructing waterways.

She said some buildings have been identified for removal, with affected occupants expected to vacate within the stipulated period.

The National General Clean-up exercise, which began on Friday, July 10, is taking place across seven flood-affected regions as part of government’s measures to improve sanitation, desilt drains and reduce the risk of future flooding.

The exercise, being coordinated by the Post-Flood Mitigation Committee, is being implemented in two phases.

The first phase involves personnel from the security services, MMDAs and waste management companies, while members of the public are expected to join the exercise on Saturday.

The initiative follows the devastating June 29 floods, which affected several communities, especially in the Greater Accra Region, leading to deaths, displacement of residents and destruction of property and infrastructure.

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