Royalhouse Chapel urges civic responsibility after June 29 floods

The leadership of Royalhouse Chapel has extended its condolences to victims of the devastating June 29 floods, while urging Ghanaians to adopt responsible environmental practices to help prevent future disasters.

The church's message follows the more than 170mm of rainfall that triggered widespread flooding across residential and commercial areas, causing extensive damage to homes, businesses and property.

In a statement, the church expressed its deepest sympathy to affected families and communities, particularly members of the Royalhouse Chapel congregation.

Apostle General Sam Korankye Ankrah said the church stands in solidarity with those who suffered losses and continues to pray for their recovery.

"We deeply empathise with everyone whose home was flooded and who lost precious property in this disaster. To our church family and every affected citizen, we are truly sorry for what you have lost. We are lifting you up in prayer, trusting God for a speedy recovery and total restoration. Because this crisis has touched almost everyone in our city, let us look out for one another and find strength in our shared faith."

Beyond expressing sympathy, the Apostle General highlighted what he described as the human factors contributing to the severity of the flooding, particularly indiscriminate littering and the improper disposal of plastic waste, which frequently block drainage systems.

He called on citizens to recognise that protecting the environment is a shared civic responsibility and urged greater commitment to proper waste management and environmental stewardship.

As part of the church's message, Apostle General Korankye Ankrah also expressed support for decisive measures aimed at preventing future flooding, including the removal of structures obstructing waterways.

He said Royalhouse Chapel would continue to educate its members on discipline, civic responsibility and moral uprightness while praying for the recovery of affected communities.

The church reaffirmed its commitment to supporting national efforts to promote environmental responsibility and build more resilient communities in the aftermath of the floods.

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