Cape Coast Assembly to demolish structures on waterways after deadly floods

The Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly has announced plans to remove structures built on waterways, storm drains, road reservations and other unauthorised locations following the recent floods that claimed four lives and displaced hundreds of residents across the metropolis.

The move forms part of a wider effort by the Assembly to address persistent flooding in Cape Coast after heavy rainfall on June 19 and June 21 inundated several communities, including Ekon, Abura, the University of Cape Coast enclave, Ameen Sangari, OLA/Nkanfoa, Eyifua, Mpeasem, Adisadel, Nkanfoa and Asenadze.

The flooding caused extensive property damage and disrupted the lives of many residents.

According to the Assembly, eight houses, most of them mud structures, collapsed during the floods. Four people, including three children, lost their lives, while five others sustained injuries and are receiving treatment at the Ewim Polyclinic and the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital.

The disaster also left numerous families displaced and struggling to recover from their losses.

Metropolitan Chief Executive George Justice Arthur has since visited the injured and bereaved families to offer support and condolences on behalf of the Assembly.

Meanwhile, emergency measures have commenced, including the demolition of already-collapsed buildings and the identification of structures considered unsafe as the rainy season continues.

In a statement issued on Monday, June 22, the Assembly outlined further measures to address the flooding problem.

“Looking ahead, the Assembly is committed to addressing the root causes of flooding in the Metropolis. Plans are being developed to design and construct a comprehensive drainage system capable of managing stormwater effectively. In the Interim, all choked gutters will be desilted, as poor drainage remains a major contributor to flooding,” the statement said.

The Assembly also announced a large-scale desilting exercise and urged residents and developers to comply with planning regulations and secure the necessary permits before undertaking construction projects.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.