GTEC withdraws retirement age, post-retirement contract directive following ministerial order

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has withdrawn its policy directive on retirement age and post-retirement contracts for senior academic members in public universities.

The decision follows a directive from the Minister of Education after a meeting with the leadership of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), according to an official letter issued by the Commission.

The withdrawn directive, originally dated October 1, 2025, had outlined new guidelines on retirement age and post-retirement contract arrangements for academic staff in public universities.

In its statement, GTEC said the withdrawal was in compliance with the Minister’s instruction and pending further consultations with relevant stakeholders to ensure consensus and institutional sustainability.

The statement was signed by Prof. Augustina Ocloo, Deputy Director-General of GTEC, on behalf of the Director-General.

“Following a meeting between the Honourable Minister for Education and the leadership of UTAG, the Minister has directed GTEC to immediately withdraw its policy directive dated 1st October, 2025,” the statement noted.

“In compliance with the Minister’s directive, and pending further consultations with all relevant stakeholders, GTEC hereby announces the immediate withdrawal of the policy directive,” it added.

The Commission further indicated that revised guidance will be issued after the completion of stakeholder engagements.

It assured public universities and stakeholders of its commitment to collaborative decision-making and institutional stability within the tertiary education sector.

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