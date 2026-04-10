Education sector job seekers must submit certificates for verification – GTEC

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has instructed all prospective applicants seeking employment within agencies under the Ministry of Education to submit their academic certificates for verification as part of the recruitment process.
The directive comes after approval was granted for recruitment into various agencies under the Ministry, with GTEC stressing the importance of thorough validation of academic qualifications before any appointments are made.
In a statement released on Thursday, April 9, the Commission called on applicants to present all tertiary-level certificates, including diplomas, bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees and doctorates, for authentication and assessment.
GTEC explained that the exercise is intended to curb the increasing incidence of fraudulent academic certificates and qualifications obtained from unaccredited or unrecognised institutions.
The Commission, established under the Education Regulatory Bodies Act, 2020 (Act 1023), is responsible for accrediting tertiary institutions and their programmes, as well as verifying academic credentials across the country.
It further noted that the verification process will be a central requirement in the recruitment exercise, ensuring that only individuals with genuine and recognised qualifications are considered for employment in the education sector.
The Commission has therefore urged all applicants to comply promptly with the directive as part of ongoing efforts to protect the credibility, standards and integrity of Ghana’s education system.
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