UTAG defends call for GTEC leadership removal, citing governance concerns

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (University Teachers Association of Ghana) has clarified that its demand for the removal of the leadership of the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission is rooted in concerns about governance and regulatory conduct within the tertiary education sector, rather than personal attacks on individuals.

UTAG President, Professor Vera Fiador, explained in an interview on Citi FM on Monday, April 13, that the association’s position is driven by broader institutional challenges affecting the sector. She stressed that UTAG’s focus is on addressing systemic issues within the regulatory framework.

“This is not about asking a professor (Director-General of the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission, Prof. Ahmed Jinapor Abdulai) to step out. We are looking at institutional issues and governance, and that is the reason,” she said.

“Our issue has to do with governance issues within the tertiary regulatory sector that we think have come to a head and need to be addressed. After consultations on the side and more and we realise that the best option now is removal from office,” she added.

Professor Fiador further argued that the regulator has, in some instances, exceeded its mandate, particularly in relation to decisions affecting university administration. She maintained that regulatory bodies should provide oversight rather than directly manage institutions.

“It borders on issues of regulatory overreach, sometimes single-handedly and unilaterally fashioning decisions of university councils,” she said.

“As a regulator, your main job is to regulate, not to manage. Your job is to get the system to work, not to be the one working the system,” she emphasised.

Her comments come as UTAG intensifies its call for the removal of both the Director-General and Deputy Director-General of the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission, alongside a 14-day ultimatum to government and demands for the withdrawal of certain directives the association considers improperly issued.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.