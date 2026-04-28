Energy Minister assures swift restoration of power after Akosombo Substation fire

The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor, has assured the public that government is working tirelessly to restore stable electricity supply following the recent fire incident at the Akosombo Substation.

The fire affected the control room and led to the loss of over 1,000 megawatts of power to the national grid, causing significant disruption to national supply.

Dr Jinapor disclosed that he visited the substation last night to personally assess ongoing restoration works and interact with engineers on the ground.

“During my visit, I had the opportunity to interact closely with our dedicated engineers and technical teams who have been working around the clock under extremely demanding conditions,” he said.

He expressed strong admiration for the workers involved in the restoration efforts, commending their commitment and resilience.

“I have been deeply impressed by their unwavering commitment, courage, and professionalism in the face of such a challenging situation,” the Minister noted, adding that “their tireless efforts and strong sense of duty are truly inspiring.”

Dr Jinapor further assured the technical teams of government’s full backing as they work to restore operations.

He also reassured the public that efforts were being intensified to stabilise power supply. “We are doing everything within our power to ensure that stable electricity supply is restored as quickly as possible,” he emphasised.

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