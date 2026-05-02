Power stability has improved since 2025 compared to 2024 – Jinapor

The Member of Parliament for Yapei-Kusawgu and Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor, has stated that Ghana’s power supply has seen significant improvement since 2025 compared to 2024.

Speaking on Newsfile on JoyNews on May 2, Mr Jinapor said available data clearly shows a marked reduction in power outages. “When you look at the 2024 data against 2025, there is a remarkable improvement. This is data, not opinion, these are facts,” he stressed.

According to him, 2024 was characterised by persistent load shedding across the country. “In 2024, every single month recorded outages, not just for a week or two, but consistently throughout each month,” he explained.

By contrast, he noted that 2025 till date has recorded months with no load shedding in several parts of the country, signalling progress in stabilising the national grid. However, he acknowledged that challenges remain.

“We are not completely done with the reforms,” he admitted, adding that some communities continue to experience intermittent outages. He attributed such cases to localised faults rather than systemic national issues.

Mr Jinapor pointed to longstanding challenges within the electricity distribution system, particularly involving ageing and overloaded transformers. He cited admissions by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) that many transformers had become obsolete or were unable to handle increasing demand, leading to frequent tripping.

Upon assuming office, he said, the government initiated a programme to upgrade and replace these faulty components, although he acknowledged that the process takes time to complete.

“We inherited these challenges and have rolled out a programme to address them, but it is a gradual process,” he said.

On the financial front, Mr Jinapor highlighted progress in payments to independent power producers, indicating that they are now receiving full payments under the cash waterfall mechanism, up from the 42 per cent previously paid.

Focusing on infrastructure upgrades, he revealed that in Accra alone several primary substation transformers have been replaced to improve bulk power distribution, with attention now shifting to smaller community-level transformers.

He disclosed that approximately 83,000 transformers nationwide require attention, many of which are either overloaded or outdated. Efforts are underway to address these issues through a targeted programme.

Mr Jinapor expressed confidence that ongoing interventions will resolve remaining isolated outages and further stabilise power supply across the country.

“So I will appeal to Ghanaians for a bit of patience; we have taken three months to deal with this situation. And I am sure given what we are doing, isolated cases will soon be addressed,” he concluded.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.