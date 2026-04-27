Akosombo substation fire has disrupted national power supply – Energy Minister confirms

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr. John Abdulai Jinapor, has confirmed that a fire outbreak at the Akosombo Substation has caused significant disruptions to electricity supply across the country.
He described the incident as one of the most serious system shocks in recent times.
Speaking at the Government Accountability Series on Monday, April 27, he explained that the fire severely damaged the control room responsible for power evacuation, disrupting transmission operations and leaving over 1,000 megawatts of power stranded.
“The fire incident severely damaged the control room responsible for power evacuation,” the minister stated.
According to him, the damage has prevented effective evacuation of generated power, resulting in widespread supply interruptions in several parts of the country.
He noted that the situation has placed additional strain on the national grid.
Dr. Jinapor expressed empathy with affected consumers, acknowledging the inconvenience caused.
“To all those affected by this situation, I wish to assure you that I deeply empathise with you and share in your frustration and discomfort,” he said.
He added that Government, through sector agencies, has mobilised technical teams to respond urgently, with engineers working continuously to stabilise the system and restore normal supply conditions.
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