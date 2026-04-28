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Energy Minister commends engineers at Akosombo Substation for swift restoration efforts

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful   
  28 April 2026 7:08am
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The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor, has commended engineers and technical staff working at the Akosombo Substation for their dedication and resilience as restoration works continue following the recent fire incident that disrupted power supply to parts of the country.

During a working visit to the facility, Dr Jinapor interacted with the teams on the ground and expressed satisfaction with the progress made so far in restoring the damaged control systems.

The fire incident previously led to the loss of over 1,000 megawatts of power to the national grid, creating significant supply challenges.

He praised the engineers for working under intense pressure to stabilise the situation and restore normal operations.

“I commend our dedicated engineers and technical teams for their professionalism, courage, and tireless commitment in addressing this critical national challenge,” he said.

Dr Jinapor also assured the teams of government’s continued support and reiterated efforts to restore stable electricity supply as quickly as possible.

He further reassured the public that all necessary measures are being taken to prevent further disruptions and strengthen the resilience of the power system.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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