Akosombo fire: Partial restoration achieved as engineers work to stabilise power supply – Jinapor

John Abdulai Jinapor

The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr. John Abdulai Jinapor, has announced that partial restoration of power has been achieved following emergency interventions at the Akosombo Substation.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series on Monday, he said engineers are working under difficult conditions to restore full operations.

He confirmed that initial technical interventions have yielded results, with some generating units restored.

“The first generating unit was successfully restored yesterday,” the minister stated, adding that “the second unit has also been successfully synchronised.”

Dr. Jinapor explained that work is ongoing to restore the remaining units as quickly and safely as possible.

He emphasised that the restoration process is being carefully managed to ensure system stability and safety.

He commended engineers and technical staff for their efforts during the crisis.

“Your dedication, professionalism, and unwavering commitment… are truly commendable,” he said, expressing Government’s appreciation for their work.

He further assured the public that restoration efforts are expected to progress rapidly, with engineers indicating that normalcy could be restored within the week.

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