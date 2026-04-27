Akosombo fire: Partial restoration achieved as engineers work to stabilise power supply – Jinapor

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr. John Abdulai Jinapor, has announced that partial restoration of power has been achieved following emergency interventions at the Akosombo Substation.
Speaking at the Government Accountability Series on Monday, he said engineers are working under difficult conditions to restore full operations.
He confirmed that initial technical interventions have yielded results, with some generating units restored.
“The first generating unit was successfully restored yesterday,” the minister stated, adding that “the second unit has also been successfully synchronised.”
Dr. Jinapor explained that work is ongoing to restore the remaining units as quickly and safely as possible.
He emphasised that the restoration process is being carefully managed to ensure system stability and safety.
He commended engineers and technical staff for their efforts during the crisis.
“Your dedication, professionalism, and unwavering commitment… are truly commendable,” he said, expressing Government’s appreciation for their work.
He further assured the public that restoration efforts are expected to progress rapidly, with engineers indicating that normalcy could be restored within the week.
Latest Stories
-
Tru-Reset4Growth: Why Ghana must adopt “Big Pushcas” now and revive; The NIB-Nestle Equity Model
32 seconds
-
UGCFL26 WEEK 9: Wilmar snatch late winner as Ghana Airports earn first victory
3 minutes
-
Claire’s closes all 154 stores in UK and Ireland with loss of 1,300 jobs
16 minutes
-
What Is Wrong with Us? When We Build with Pride but Maintain with Neglect
18 minutes
-
Ashanti ECG workers demand reinstatement of transferred managers amid worsening infrastructure concerns
20 minutes
-
Expedite 1,200 MW gas projects in 2026 budget – Energy economist to gov’t
21 minutes
-
Energy economist calls for clear timelines on power restoration
21 minutes
-
Three of six escapees rearrested as police intensify hunt for remaining suspects
22 minutes
-
KNUST’s Dr Linus Labik secures DARA Research grant as APSU 2002 celebrates academic milestone
30 minutes
-
Atuguba allays fears of a Supreme Court ruling annulling all OSP-prosecuted cases
33 minutes
-
Joshua signs deal to fight Fury – Hearn
39 minutes
-
Challenging Heights partners Ghana police to rescues 42 girls from human trafficking
46 minutes
-
Supreme Court OSP ruling could reshape Ghana’s prosecution system – Atuguba
57 minutes
-
AG holds prosecutorial power, but OSP case not straightforward – Justice Atuguba
1 hour
-
Eno’s Organics showcases Ghanaian agribusiness at Macfrut 2026 in Italy
1 hour