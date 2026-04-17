GTEC names over 60 foreign and local schools failing accreditation standards

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has issued a public warning regarding a list of institutions that are currently not recognised by the Commission due to various concerns related to quality assurance.
In its statement issued on Friday, April 17, GTEC urges the public to exercise due diligence when considering any certificates or qualifications issued by these institutions.
The Commission has highlighted that these institutions do not meet the required standards of quality and regulatory compliance set by GTEC, and as such, any academic qualifications or certificates they issue may not be considered valid or accredited within Ghana’s higher education framework.
GTEC listed the institutions that are currently unrecognised, which include a range of foreign and local educational bodies. Among the institutions listed are:
- Universidad Azteca, Mexico
- Indian School of Management and Studies, India
- Breyer State Theology University, USA
- Debest College of Science, Arts and Business, Ghana
- Osiri University, USA
- Atlantic International University, USA
- Faith University Seminary (FUS), Ghana
- Christian University College Monrovia, Liberia
- Rhema Bible Training College (RBTC), USA
- Universidad Empresarial de Costa Rica, Costa Rica
- Selinus University of Sciences and Literature, Italy
- Crown University International Chartered, USA
- Monarch Business School, Switzerland
- City University, Cambodia
- Kesmond International University, USA
- Washington University of Barbados, Barbados
- London Academy of Technology and Management, UK
- IICSE University, USA
- Doxa Open University, Ghana
- Brainee University, USA
- University of Haana, Germany
- Christian Leadership University, USA
- International Institute of Church Management Inc, USA
- Electrical and Mechanical Engineering Training School, Ghana
- Louisiana Baptist University & Seminary, USA
- Tech Global University, Andorra
- International Christian University, Nigeria
- LIGS University, Hawaii, USA
- Swiss Management Centre University, Switzerland
- Quest International University, Ghana
- Isles International University, Ireland
- Kingsnow University, USA
- New Life Bible College and Seminary, USA
- East Bridge University, France
- Texila American University, Guyana
- Vision International University, USA
- Keisie International University, USA
- Dublin Metropolitan University, UK/Cyprus
- Logos University, USA
- University of America, USA
- Kazian School of Management, India
- University of Northwest, USA
- Akamai University, Hawaii, USA
- Trinity Graduate School of Apologetics and Theology (TGSAT), India
- American Bible University, USA
- California Creek University, USA
- Delta International University, USA
- National Institute of Business Management (NIBM), India
- Southern California International University, USA
- CASS European Institute of Management Studies, France
- Quetzalcoatl University of Veracruz, Mexico
- Swiss International Management Academy, Switzerland
- IIBM Institute of Management, India
- Dunster Business School, Switzerland
- World Academy for Research and Development (WARD), UK
- American Management University, USA
- All Nations Church International University, Texas
- Freedom University and Theological Seminary, USA
- Global Theological University, USA
- Jorasome International University, Zambia
- Kingdom Living Bible Institute, Kumasi, Ghana
- Global Professional College, Effiduase, Ghana
GTEC stressed the importance of checking the accreditation status of institutions before enrolling or making decisions based on their certificates.
The Commission further advised that the public should not engage with these unrecognised institutions, as their qualifications may not be recognised by the relevant authorities in Ghana or internationally.
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