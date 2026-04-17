GTEC names over 60 foreign and local schools failing accreditation standards

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has issued a public warning regarding a list of institutions that are currently not recognised by the Commission due to various concerns related to quality assurance.

In its statement issued on Friday, April 17, GTEC urges the public to exercise due diligence when considering any certificates or qualifications issued by these institutions.

The Commission has highlighted that these institutions do not meet the required standards of quality and regulatory compliance set by GTEC, and as such, any academic qualifications or certificates they issue may not be considered valid or accredited within Ghana’s higher education framework.

GTEC listed the institutions that are currently unrecognised, which include a range of foreign and local educational bodies. Among the institutions listed are:

Universidad Azteca, Mexico

Indian School of Management and Studies, India

Breyer State Theology University, USA

Debest College of Science, Arts and Business, Ghana

Osiri University, USA

Atlantic International University, USA

Faith University Seminary (FUS), Ghana

Christian University College Monrovia, Liberia

Rhema Bible Training College (RBTC), USA

Universidad Empresarial de Costa Rica, Costa Rica

Selinus University of Sciences and Literature, Italy

Crown University International Chartered, USA

Monarch Business School, Switzerland

City University, Cambodia

Kesmond International University, USA

Washington University of Barbados, Barbados

London Academy of Technology and Management, UK

IICSE University, USA

Doxa Open University, Ghana

Brainee University, USA

University of Haana, Germany

Christian Leadership University, USA

International Institute of Church Management Inc, USA

Electrical and Mechanical Engineering Training School, Ghana

Louisiana Baptist University & Seminary, USA

Tech Global University, Andorra

International Christian University, Nigeria

LIGS University, Hawaii, USA

Swiss Management Centre University, Switzerland

Quest International University, Ghana

Isles International University, Ireland

Kingsnow University, USA

New Life Bible College and Seminary, USA

East Bridge University, France

Texila American University, Guyana

Vision International University, USA

Keisie International University, USA

Dublin Metropolitan University, UK/Cyprus

Logos University, USA

University of America, USA

Kazian School of Management, India

University of Northwest, USA

Akamai University, Hawaii, USA

Trinity Graduate School of Apologetics and Theology (TGSAT), India

American Bible University, USA

California Creek University, USA

Delta International University, USA

National Institute of Business Management (NIBM), India

Southern California International University, USA

CASS European Institute of Management Studies, France

Quetzalcoatl University of Veracruz, Mexico

Swiss International Management Academy, Switzerland

IIBM Institute of Management, India

Dunster Business School, Switzerland

World Academy for Research and Development (WARD), UK

American Management University, USA

All Nations Church International University, Texas

Freedom University and Theological Seminary, USA

Global Theological University, USA

Jorasome International University, Zambia

Kingdom Living Bible Institute, Kumasi, Ghana

Global Professional College, Effiduase, Ghana

GTEC stressed the importance of checking the accreditation status of institutions before enrolling or making decisions based on their certificates.

The Commission further advised that the public should not engage with these unrecognised institutions, as their qualifications may not be recognised by the relevant authorities in Ghana or internationally.

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