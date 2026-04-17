GTEC suspends processing of institutional registration applications

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has announced a temporary suspension of the processing of applications for institutional registration, effective immediately.

According to a press statement issued on Friday, April 17, the move forms part of ongoing efforts to enhance quality assurance and strengthen regulatory standards within the country’s tertiary education sector.

GTEC explained that the suspension will allow the Commission to review and refine existing standards to ensure they are aligned with emerging trends and best practices in higher education.

The announcement, the Commission noted, is a proactive step to uphold the integrity and quality of tertiary education in Ghana.

“We are undertaking this temporary suspension as part of a broader effort to strengthen the regulatory framework and quality assurance processes within Ghana’s tertiary education sector,” the statement said.

“The goal is to ensure that our systems remain relevant and capable of supporting high standards for all institutions, especially as we face the evolving educational landscape.”

Prospective applicants and stakeholders intending to establish new tertiary institutions in Ghana have been advised to consider alternative routes during the period of the suspension.

GTEC recommended that applicants pursue the Institutional Accreditation pathway as the appropriate route for establishment and operation during this period.

The Commission clarified that the suspension does not affect institutions already accredited under the institutional registration framework. Such institutions will continue to operate under the terms and conditions of their existing accreditation without interruption.

“While this measure does not impact institutions that have already been accredited, it is crucial that all prospective applicants understand the alternative route available to them,” GTEC stated.

“We encourage all stakeholders to follow the prescribed pathway to avoid any confusion or delays in their operations.”

GTEC also expressed appreciation for the understanding and cooperation of stakeholders, noting that the reforms are necessary for the continued development of Ghana’s higher education system.

“The Commission appreciates the understanding and cooperation of all stakeholders as we undertake these necessary reforms to strengthen the quality and integrity of tertiary education in Ghana,” the statement concluded.

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