UTAG demands removal of GTEC leadership, issue 14-day deadline

UTAG National President, Prof. Vera Ogeh Fiador

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has issued a 14-day ultimatum to President John Dramani Mahama to respond to its petition calling for the removal of the leadership of the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), warning of possible industrial unrest if its concerns are not addressed.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, UTAG National President, Prof. Vera Ogeh Fiador, criticised the Presidency for failing to acknowledge a petition submitted on February 17, 2026.

“It has been almost two months since the submission of our petition, and we have yet to even receive an acknowledgement,” she said.

“At this point, we have no option but to believe that our petition was not processed for the attention of His Excellency the President, or that the President has just ignored our petition.”

UTAG’s petition calls for the removal of GTEC Director-General, Prof. Ahmed Jinapor Abdulai, and his deputy, Prof. Augustine Ocloo, over what the association describes as governance failures and regulatory overreach.

According to the association, the current leadership of GTEC has adopted a “command and control” approach that undermines the autonomy of public universities and weakens academic freedom.

“UTAG’s considered assessment is that these governance failures have departed from the regulatory enabling purpose and now undermine university autonomy, academic freedom, staff welfare, and the stability and competitiveness of public universities,” Prof. Fiador stated.

The association argues that GTEC’s actions go beyond its regulatory mandate, accusing it of issuing unilateral directives and interfering in decisions that should be handled by university councils and academic boards.

UTAG insists its demands are not an attack on regulation itself, but rather a call for a more consultative and balanced approach in managing Ghana’s tertiary education sector.

“Internationally, regulators are expected to set minimum standards, not micromanage institutions… and operate through consultation, not fiat,” the association noted.

The group says failure to address these concerns could heighten tensions within the tertiary education space, potentially leading to industrial disharmony.

UTAG says the 14-day window is to allow the Presidency to respond to its concerns, warning that further action may be taken if the issues remain unresolved.

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