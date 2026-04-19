GTEC names 62 unrecognised institutions, warns public against fake certificates (LIST)

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The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has published a sweeping list of 62 institutions that are not recognised in Ghana, warning the public to exercise due diligence with regard to any certificates issued by these entities due to various quality assurance concerns.
In a public notice issued on Friday, 17th April 2026, GTEC named universities, colleges, and seminaries from across the globe, including several operating within Ghana, as unrecognised, cautioning prospective students and employers against engaging with them.
The Commission's action is part of its ongoing mandate to protect the integrity of Ghana's tertiary education system and shield the public from substandard or fraudulent academic credentials.
Institutions in Ghana named
Among the 62 listed institutions, several are based in Ghana, including Debest College of Science, Arts and Business; Faith University Seminary (FUS) in Ghana; Doxa Open University; Electrical and Mechanical Engineering Training School; Quest International University; Kingdom Living Bible Institute in Kumasi; and Global Professional College in Effiduase.
The inclusion of locally operating institutions raises particular concern, as these entities may be actively recruiting Ghanaian students under false pretences.
International institutions cited
The list also features numerous international institutions with grand-sounding names, including Universidad Azteca Mexico, Atlantic International University (USA), Selinus University of Sciences and Literature (Italy), Crown University International Chartered (USA), and Texila American University (Guyana).
Others include London Academy of Technology and Management (UK), University of Haana (Germany), East Bridge University (France), Dublin Metropolitan University (UK/Cyprus), and Swiss Management Centre University (Switzerland).
Several Bible colleges and theological seminaries also appear on the list, including Rhema Bible Training College (USA), Christian Leadership University (USA), New Life Bible College and Seminary (USA), and Logos University (USA).
Quality assurance concerns
GTEC did not provide specific details on the nature of the quality assurance concerns for each institution, but the Commission's action suggests that these entities either lack proper accreditation, fail to meet Ghana's educational standards, or have been found to operate with questionable academic integrity.
The notice serves as a critical warning to Ghanaian students, parents, and employers who may encounter certificates from these institutions.
Why this matters
For students who may have already enrolled in or graduated from these unrecognised institutions, the GTEC notice carries serious implications. Their qualifications may not be accepted for further studies in Ghana, for employment in the public service, or for professional licensing.
Employers are also advised to verify the accreditation status of job applicants' qualifications, particularly if those qualifications come from any of the named institutions.
Due diligence advised
GTEC urged the public to exercise due diligence before enrolling in any tertiary institution or accepting qualifications from unknown sources. Prospective students should verify the accreditation status of institutions through the Commission's official channels before committing time and money to any programme.
The Commission's notice is effective immediately.
Full List of 62 Unrecognised Institutions as at April 2026:
- Universidad Azteca Mexico
- Indian School of Management and Studies, India
- Breyer State Theology University, USA
- Debest College of Science, Arts and Business, Ghana
- Osiri University, USA
- Atlantic International University, USA
- Faith University Seminary (FUS), Ghana
- Christian University College Monrovia, Liberia
- Rhema Bible Training College (RBTC), USA
- Universidad Empresarial de Costa Rica, Costa Rica
- Selinus University of Sciences and Literature, Italy
- Crown University International Chartered, USA
- Monarch Business School, Switzerland
- City University, Cambodia
- Kesmond International University, USA
- Washington University of Barbados, Barbados
- London Academy of Technology and Management, UK
- IICSE University, USA
- Doxa Open University, Ghana
- Brainae University, USA
- University of Haana, Germany
- Christian Leadership University, USA
- International Institute of Church Management Inc, USA
- Electrical and Mechanical Engineering Training School, Ghana
- Louisiana Baptist University & Seminary, USA
- Tech Global University, Andorra
- International Christian University, Nigeria
- LIGS University, Hawaii USA
- Swiss Management Centre University, Switzerland
- Quest International University, Ghana
- Isles International University, Ireland
- Kingsnow University, USA
- New Life Bible College and Seminary, USA
- East Bridge University, France
- Texila American University, Guyana
- Vision International University, USA
- Keisie International University, USA
- Dublin Metropolitan University, UK/CYPRUS
- Logos University, USA
- University of America, USA
- Kazian School of Management, India
- University of Northwest, USA
- Akamai University, Hawaii USA
- Trinity Graduate School of Apologetics and Theology (TGSAT), India
- American Bible University, USA
- California Creek University, USA
- Delta International University, USA
- National Institute of Business Management (NIBM), India
- Southern California International University, USA
- CASS European Institute of Management Studies, France
- Quetzalcoatl University of Veracruz, Mexico
- Swiss International Management Academy, Switzerland
- IBM Institute of Management, India
- Dunster Business School, Switzerland
- World Academy for Research and Development (WARD), UK
- American Management University, USA
- All Nations Church International University, Texas
- Freedom University and Theological Seminary, USA
- Global Theological University, USA
- Jorasome International University, Zambia
- Kingdom Living Bible Institute, Kumasi Ghana
- Global Professional College, Effiduase Ghana
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