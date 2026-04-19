GTEC names 62 unrecognised institutions, warns public against fake certificates (LIST)

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has published a sweeping list of 62 institutions that are not recognised in Ghana, warning the public to exercise due diligence with regard to any certificates issued by these entities due to various quality assurance concerns.

In a public notice issued on Friday, 17th April 2026, GTEC named universities, colleges, and seminaries from across the globe, including several operating within Ghana, as unrecognised, cautioning prospective students and employers against engaging with them.

The Commission's action is part of its ongoing mandate to protect the integrity of Ghana's tertiary education system and shield the public from substandard or fraudulent academic credentials.

Institutions in Ghana named

Among the 62 listed institutions, several are based in Ghana, including Debest College of Science, Arts and Business; Faith University Seminary (FUS) in Ghana; Doxa Open University; Electrical and Mechanical Engineering Training School; Quest International University; Kingdom Living Bible Institute in Kumasi; and Global Professional College in Effiduase.

The inclusion of locally operating institutions raises particular concern, as these entities may be actively recruiting Ghanaian students under false pretences.

International institutions cited

The list also features numerous international institutions with grand-sounding names, including Universidad Azteca Mexico, Atlantic International University (USA), Selinus University of Sciences and Literature (Italy), Crown University International Chartered (USA), and Texila American University (Guyana).

Others include London Academy of Technology and Management (UK), University of Haana (Germany), East Bridge University (France), Dublin Metropolitan University (UK/Cyprus), and Swiss Management Centre University (Switzerland).

Several Bible colleges and theological seminaries also appear on the list, including Rhema Bible Training College (USA), Christian Leadership University (USA), New Life Bible College and Seminary (USA), and Logos University (USA).

Quality assurance concerns

GTEC did not provide specific details on the nature of the quality assurance concerns for each institution, but the Commission's action suggests that these entities either lack proper accreditation, fail to meet Ghana's educational standards, or have been found to operate with questionable academic integrity.

The notice serves as a critical warning to Ghanaian students, parents, and employers who may encounter certificates from these institutions.

Why this matters

For students who may have already enrolled in or graduated from these unrecognised institutions, the GTEC notice carries serious implications. Their qualifications may not be accepted for further studies in Ghana, for employment in the public service, or for professional licensing.

Employers are also advised to verify the accreditation status of job applicants' qualifications, particularly if those qualifications come from any of the named institutions.

Due diligence advised

GTEC urged the public to exercise due diligence before enrolling in any tertiary institution or accepting qualifications from unknown sources. Prospective students should verify the accreditation status of institutions through the Commission's official channels before committing time and money to any programme.

The Commission's notice is effective immediately.

Full List of 62 Unrecognised Institutions as at April 2026:

Universidad Azteca Mexico Indian School of Management and Studies, India Breyer State Theology University, USA Debest College of Science, Arts and Business, Ghana Osiri University, USA Atlantic International University, USA Faith University Seminary (FUS), Ghana Christian University College Monrovia, Liberia Rhema Bible Training College (RBTC), USA Universidad Empresarial de Costa Rica, Costa Rica Selinus University of Sciences and Literature, Italy Crown University International Chartered, USA Monarch Business School, Switzerland City University, Cambodia Kesmond International University, USA Washington University of Barbados, Barbados London Academy of Technology and Management, UK IICSE University, USA Doxa Open University, Ghana Brainae University, USA University of Haana, Germany Christian Leadership University, USA International Institute of Church Management Inc, USA Electrical and Mechanical Engineering Training School, Ghana Louisiana Baptist University & Seminary, USA Tech Global University, Andorra International Christian University, Nigeria LIGS University, Hawaii USA Swiss Management Centre University, Switzerland Quest International University, Ghana Isles International University, Ireland Kingsnow University, USA New Life Bible College and Seminary, USA East Bridge University, France Texila American University, Guyana Vision International University, USA Keisie International University, USA Dublin Metropolitan University, UK/CYPRUS Logos University, USA University of America, USA Kazian School of Management, India University of Northwest, USA Akamai University, Hawaii USA Trinity Graduate School of Apologetics and Theology (TGSAT), India American Bible University, USA California Creek University, USA Delta International University, USA National Institute of Business Management (NIBM), India Southern California International University, USA CASS European Institute of Management Studies, France Quetzalcoatl University of Veracruz, Mexico Swiss International Management Academy, Switzerland IBM Institute of Management, India Dunster Business School, Switzerland World Academy for Research and Development (WARD), UK American Management University, USA All Nations Church International University, Texas Freedom University and Theological Seminary, USA Global Theological University, USA Jorasome International University, Zambia Kingdom Living Bible Institute, Kumasi Ghana Global Professional College, Effiduase Ghana

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