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GTEC names 62 unrecognised institutions, warns public against fake certificates (LIST)

Source: Graphic Online  
  19 April 2026 11:22am
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The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has published a sweeping list of 62 institutions that are not recognised in Ghana, warning the public to exercise due diligence with regard to any certificates issued by these entities due to various quality assurance concerns.

In a public notice issued on Friday, 17th April 2026, GTEC named universities, colleges, and seminaries from across the globe, including several operating within Ghana, as unrecognised, cautioning prospective students and employers against engaging with them.

The Commission's action is part of its ongoing mandate to protect the integrity of Ghana's tertiary education system and shield the public from substandard or fraudulent academic credentials.

Institutions in Ghana named

Among the 62 listed institutions, several are based in Ghana, including Debest College of Science, Arts and Business; Faith University Seminary (FUS) in Ghana; Doxa Open University; Electrical and Mechanical Engineering Training School; Quest International University; Kingdom Living Bible Institute in Kumasi; and Global Professional College in Effiduase.

The inclusion of locally operating institutions raises particular concern, as these entities may be actively recruiting Ghanaian students under false pretences.

International institutions cited

The list also features numerous international institutions with grand-sounding names, including Universidad Azteca Mexico, Atlantic International University (USA), Selinus University of Sciences and Literature (Italy), Crown University International Chartered (USA), and Texila American University (Guyana).

Others include London Academy of Technology and Management (UK), University of Haana (Germany), East Bridge University (France), Dublin Metropolitan University (UK/Cyprus), and Swiss Management Centre University (Switzerland).

Several Bible colleges and theological seminaries also appear on the list, including Rhema Bible Training College (USA), Christian Leadership University (USA), New Life Bible College and Seminary (USA), and Logos University (USA).

Quality assurance concerns

GTEC did not provide specific details on the nature of the quality assurance concerns for each institution, but the Commission's action suggests that these entities either lack proper accreditation, fail to meet Ghana's educational standards, or have been found to operate with questionable academic integrity.

The notice serves as a critical warning to Ghanaian students, parents, and employers who may encounter certificates from these institutions.

Why this matters

For students who may have already enrolled in or graduated from these unrecognised institutions, the GTEC notice carries serious implications. Their qualifications may not be accepted for further studies in Ghana, for employment in the public service, or for professional licensing.

Employers are also advised to verify the accreditation status of job applicants' qualifications, particularly if those qualifications come from any of the named institutions.

Due diligence advised

GTEC urged the public to exercise due diligence before enrolling in any tertiary institution or accepting qualifications from unknown sources. Prospective students should verify the accreditation status of institutions through the Commission's official channels before committing time and money to any programme.

The Commission's notice is effective immediately.

Full List of 62 Unrecognised Institutions as at April 2026:

  1. Universidad Azteca Mexico
  2. Indian School of Management and Studies, India
  3. Breyer State Theology University, USA
  4. Debest College of Science, Arts and Business, Ghana
  5. Osiri University, USA
  6. Atlantic International University, USA
  7. Faith University Seminary (FUS), Ghana
  8. Christian University College Monrovia, Liberia
  9. Rhema Bible Training College (RBTC), USA
  10. Universidad Empresarial de Costa Rica, Costa Rica
  11. Selinus University of Sciences and Literature, Italy
  12. Crown University International Chartered, USA
  13. Monarch Business School, Switzerland
  14. City University, Cambodia
  15. Kesmond International University, USA
  16. Washington University of Barbados, Barbados
  17. London Academy of Technology and Management, UK
  18. IICSE University, USA
  19. Doxa Open University, Ghana
  20. Brainae University, USA
  21. University of Haana, Germany
  22. Christian Leadership University, USA
  23. International Institute of Church Management Inc, USA
  24. Electrical and Mechanical Engineering Training School, Ghana
  25. Louisiana Baptist University & Seminary, USA
  26. Tech Global University, Andorra
  27. International Christian University, Nigeria
  28. LIGS University, Hawaii USA
  29. Swiss Management Centre University, Switzerland
  30. Quest International University, Ghana
  31. Isles International University, Ireland
  32. Kingsnow University, USA
  33. New Life Bible College and Seminary, USA
  34. East Bridge University, France
  35. Texila American University, Guyana
  36. Vision International University, USA
  37. Keisie International University, USA
  38. Dublin Metropolitan University, UK/CYPRUS
  39. Logos University, USA
  40. University of America, USA
  41. Kazian School of Management, India
  42. University of Northwest, USA
  43. Akamai University, Hawaii USA
  44. Trinity Graduate School of Apologetics and Theology (TGSAT), India
  45. American Bible University, USA
  46. California Creek University, USA
  47. Delta International University, USA
  48. National Institute of Business Management (NIBM), India
  49. Southern California International University, USA
  50. CASS European Institute of Management Studies, France
  51. Quetzalcoatl University of Veracruz, Mexico
  52. Swiss International Management Academy, Switzerland
  53. IBM Institute of Management, India
  54. Dunster Business School, Switzerland
  55. World Academy for Research and Development (WARD), UK
  56. American Management University, USA
  57. All Nations Church International University, Texas
  58. Freedom University and Theological Seminary, USA
  59. Global Theological University, USA
  60. Jorasome International University, Zambia
  61. Kingdom Living Bible Institute, Kumasi Ghana
  62. Global Professional College, Effiduase Ghana

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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