GTEC list of unrecognised institutions in Ghana: Doxa, Debest, Faith University among 70+ flagged

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The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has issued a stern warning to students, employers, professional bodies and the general public following the publication of a list of more than 80 local and international institutions whose qualifications are currently not recognised in Ghana.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, June 25, the Commission stated that the institutions named on the list have not received recognition from GTEC due to various quality assurance concerns, raising serious questions about the validity and acceptability of certificates, diplomas and degrees awarded by such institutions.
The regulator advised the public to exercise caution and undertake thorough verification before enrolling in programmes offered by the affected institutions or relying on qualifications issued by them for employment, promotion, licensing or further academic pursuits.
According to the Commission, the decision to classify the listed institutions as unrecognised stems from quality assurance concerns, including issues relating to accreditation, governance structures, academic standards, programme delivery and regulatory compliance.
A significant number of the institutions cited by GTEC are based outside Ghana, particularly in the United States, Switzerland, India, Mexico, Italy, Nigeria and other jurisdictions.
Among the institutions named are Atlantic International University, Monarch Business School, Swiss Management Centre University, Texila American University, Selinus University of Sciences and Literature, American Bible University, Akamai University, American University of Sovereign Nations, Dublin Metropolitan University and Washington University of Barbados.
Several theological and religious institutions also feature prominently on the list, including Louisiana Baptist University and Seminary, Global Theological University, Christian Leadership University, Freedom University and Theological Seminary, New Life Bible College and Seminary, Vision International University and All Nations Church International University.
The inclusion of numerous institutions that primarily operate through distance learning and online education platforms highlights growing concerns about the regulation of cross-border higher education and the increasing number of providers targeting students through digital channels.
The Commission's notice also identified a number of institutions operating within Ghana that currently lack recognition.
These include Debest College of Science, Arts and Business, Faith University Seminary, Doxa Open University, Quest International University, Electrical and Mechanical Engineering Training School, Kingdom Living Bible Institute in Kumasi, Global Professional College in Effiduase, OAA Consulting Limited in Kumasi and Competency School of Business Administration (COSBA), also located in Kumasi.
Volta University College, which reportedly operates in both Ghana and Nigeria, was likewise included on the list.
GTEC has urged members of the public to undertake due diligence before enrolling in any tertiary institution or accepting academic credentials at face value.
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