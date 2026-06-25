‘We could call it racist’ – Ivory Coast boss sad at Schweinsteiger comments

Emerse Fae led Ivory Coast to Africa Cup of Nations glory in 2023

Comments from former Germany midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger about Ivory Coast's "wild" playing style could be considered racist, says their manager Emerse Fae.

Schweinsteiger, speaking before Germany beat Ivory Coast in their 2026 World Cup Group E match, said Fae's team were "a bit African football" and "not so conditioned by tactics".

Asked about these comments after Ivory Coast qualified for the World Cup knockouts for the first time in their history, Fae said he was disappointed by Schweinsteiger and suggested his comments were influenced by long-standing biases regarding African football.

"I think it's sad," Fae said after Ivory Coast's 2-0 win over Curacao in Philadelphia on Thursday, which secured second place in Group E.

"Schweinsteiger was a very good player; I have always loved him as a midfielder and the way he understood football. When I heard his comments, I was disappointed in the man.

"It is odd he would speak that way. We could call it racist, if we were calling a spade a spade.

"I don't agree with him, but I have no other solution other than to work with things as they are. All I can show is that on the pitch African teams are not just physical, we are technical and tactical.

"I can only hope it is a clumsy statement, rather than something going on in his mind. If that's what he thinks, he is free to do so."

Fae also suggested Schweinsteiger's comments were intended to be controversial to attract attention.

Speaking as a commentator on German broadcaster ARD, external before Germany's 2-1 win over Ivory Coast on June 20, Schweinsteiger said when asked about the Ivorian's style of play: "A bit African football, a bit unorthodox, a bit wild, a bit perhaps also not so conditioned by tactics. We must be prepared for it to be unpredictable."

His comments have already caused controversy in German media, with former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp refusing to answer a question on the subject.

Speaking to journalists in New York on Wednesday while attending the World Cup, Klopp said: "Now you want to carry on the subject. No, no, I have no chance. I have no chance to answer this question. Everybody likes it so you bring me in this situation. It's not my job that everybody likes it, but this is a serious subject, and I don't even know what is appropriate to say.

"For African people it's one thing, for other people it's another thing, and I'm not here."

Despite losing to Germany, Ivory Coast have reached the last 32 with victories over Ecuador and Curacao in Group E.

They will face France or Norway in the first knockout round on 30 June in Arlington, Texas.

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