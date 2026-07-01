Africa

Floods in Ivory Coast kill 59 people, government says

Source: Reuters  
  1 July 2026 10:50pm
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Floods in ‌the Ivory Coast have killed 59 people, ​government spokesman Amadou ​Coulibaly said after a cabinet meeting ⁠on Wednesday.

The ​search is continuing, and ​authorities fear the death toll could rise, ​Coulibaly said.

Neighbouring Ghana has ​also been hit by ‌heavy ⁠rains, with at least 12 people killed after large ​parts ​of ⁠the country and the capital, ​Accra, were ​flooded.

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