Floods in Ivory Coast kill 59 people, government says

Audio By Carbonatix
Floods in the Ivory Coast have killed 59 people, government spokesman Amadou Coulibaly said after a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.
The search is continuing, and authorities fear the death toll could rise, Coulibaly said.
Neighbouring Ghana has also been hit by heavy rains, with at least 12 people killed after large parts of the country and the capital, Accra, were flooded.
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