GPL: Hearts make emphatic winning start, Debibi United hold Kotoko

Hearts of Oak opened their 2026/27 Ghana Premier League (GPL) campaign in impressive fashion with a commanding 4-0 victory over Berekum Chelsea at the University of Ghana Stadium.

Veteran striker John Antwi marked his league debut for the Phobians with a first-half brace, while Mohammed Ali and Mamadou Kourouma added their names to the scoresheet to seal all three points for the hosts.

The victory handed new Hearts coach Nebojsa Kapor his first competitive win and provided a timely boost following last week’s Democracy Cup defeat to rivals Asante Kotoko.

At the Golden City Park in Berekum, newly promoted Debibi United earned a memorable point after holding Asante Kotoko to a 2-2 draw.

Kotoko, buoyed by their Democracy Cup triumph, took the lead through Yakubu Dogo in the first half.

However, Richard Owusu struck twice to put the debutants ahead with 15 minutes remaining.

The Porcupine Warriors fought back late on, with Hubert Gyau scoring in the 81st minute to rescue a point for the visitors.

Bechem United also enjoyed a winning start to the season as Darlvin Yeboah’s first-half strike secured a 1-0 victory over champions Bibiani Gold Stars at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.

Basake Holy Stars began their campaign on a bright note with a narrow 1-0 win over Swedru All Blacks, courtesy of Francis Oteng Gyetuah’s second-half goal.

Elsewhere, fellow newcomers Port City FC and FC AshantiGold ’04 shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw in their opening league fixture.

Zak Musah gave FC AshantiGold ’04 the lead before Hamza Zakari levelled matters in the second half to ensure both sides settled for a point.

On Saturday, Vision FC kicked off their season in style with a resounding 3-0 victory over Young Apostles FC.

Setsofia Aketey grabbed a brace, while Naziru Alhassan added the third goal to complete an emphatic performance by the home side.

Week One Results

Basake Holy Stars 1-0 Swedru All Blacks

Hearts of Oak 4-0 Berekum Chelsea

Bechem United 1-0 Bibiani Gold Stars

Debibi United FC 2-2 Asante Kotoko

FC Samartex 1996 3-1 Karela United

Heart of Lions 0-0 Aduana FC

Vision FC 3-0 Young Apostles FC

Port City FC 1-1 FC AshantiGold ’04

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