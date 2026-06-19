Opoku-Agyemang congratulates Black Stars on victory over Panama

Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has congratulated the Black Stars on their victory over Panama in their opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Toronto, Canada.

The Vice President in a statement, said the victory reflects the hard work and preparation that went into representing Ghana on the world stage.

She said their win had inspired hope among Ghanaians everywhere.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Ghana, I assure the team of our support as they continue in the tournament,” the Vice President said.

She urged the Black Stars to remain focused and united; stating that the nation stands behind them and looks forward to more successes.

“Congratulations once again, Black Stars, and may you continue to bring honour to Ghana,” the Vice President stated.

Vice President Opoku-Agyemang, Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and the Ga Mantse Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, were among the dignitaries that watched the Ghana-Panama Football match in Toronto, Canada.

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