Veep Opoku-Agyemang receives update on Ghana National Research Fund

Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang on Monday received an update on the progress of the Ghana National Research Fund and its role in advancing Ghana’s national development agenda.

At a meeting with the Governing Board and the Management of the Fund, led by the Board Chairman, Professor Eric Yirenkyi Danquah, at the Presidency in Accra, she was briefed on significant milestones, including the transformation of the Fund from a largely statutory institution into a fully operational national institution.

President John Dramani Mahama successfully launched the Fund on 16 June 2026, accompanied by clear strategic directives, with a focus on developing a national research and innovation strategy addressing Ghana’s most pressing development challenges.

The delegation also highlighted the establishment of a functional Secretariat, progress towards the passage of the Legislative Instrument, and ongoing collaboration with Ministries, development partners and programmes such as the Africa Higher Education Centres of Excellence initiative to strengthen research capacity in priority sectors.

Vice President Opoku-Agyemang welcomed the delegation and thanked them for their comprehensive briefing.

She reflected on the long journey towards establishing the Fund, noting that their efforts, dating back to 2013, had laid the foundation for this important national institution.

She said it was particularly gratifying to witness the Fund become operational and begin fulfilling the vision behind its creation.

The Vice President emphasised that the success of the Ghana National Research Fund would ultimately be measured by the real impact those projects have on the lives of Ghanaians.

She said research must provide practical solutions to national challenges, stimulate intellectual thought, create jobs, strengthen agriculture and industry, improve public services, and contribute meaningfully to national development.

Vice President Opoku-Agyemang also stressed the importance of public education and engagement to build confidence in the Fund’s work.

“As the institution grows, it should begin with achievable, high-impact interventions that clearly demonstrate its value while avoiding unnecessary administrative overheads,” she said.

The Vice President encouraged the board to identify practical national challenges, including sanitation, that could showcase the Fund’s ability to develop innovative, evidence-based solutions.

She further encouraged greater collaboration across disciplines and institutions, bringing together universities, the CSIR, research institutes, and the private sector to ensure that research translates into innovation, enterprise development, and employment opportunities.

She also highlighted the need to strengthen research that supports Ghana’s trade and industrial policies.

Recognising the realities of public financing, the Vice President urged the Fund to explore innovative and sustainable funding sources beyond government allocations by expanding partnerships with industry, philanthropy, and development institutions.

At the same time, she stressed that all external partnerships and donor support must remain aligned with Ghana’s national priorities to ensure that research continues to serve the country’s long-term development objectives.

Vice President Opoku-Agyemang reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to resetting the way Ghana plans, teaches, innovates, and develops through evidence-based policymaking.

The National Research Fund, she noted, has a unique role to play in solving national problems, improving livelihoods, and ensuring that research produces tangible benefits.

On his part, Professor Eric Yirenkyi Danquah, the Chairman of the Ghana National Research Fund, on behalf of the Board and the Management of the Fund, expressed gratitude to the Vice President for her personal interest in research.

“In fact, for a government in Africa to prioritise a National Research Fund, we should commend the Government because we are aware of the hard work you, together with His Excellency the President, have done to put research and innovations where they belong in our dear country,” Prof Danquah said.

He added: “In fact, to do this requires uncommon leadership across, and we are deeply grateful for the important role, especially you, have played because we know you helped to make the operationalisation of the Ghana National Research Fund a reality.”

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