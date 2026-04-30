2026 BECE: GES bans teachers, supervisors linked to last year’s malpractice from exam centres

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has barred all teachers and supervisors implicated in examination malpractice during the 2025 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) from participating in this year’s exercise, as authorities tighten measures to safeguard the integrity of the exams.

Addressing a press briefing ahead of the 2026 BECE, Director-General Professor Ernest Kofi Davis stressed that individuals currently being processed for sanctions over their involvement in last year’s irregularities “are banned from the examination centres” and must have no role whatsoever in this year’s conduct.

He revealed that formal directives have already been communicated to all regional directors, warning that strict compliance will be enforced across the country.

The directive comes amid renewed concerns over persistent examination malpractice, which GES says continues to undermine credible assessment of students’ learning outcomes.

Prof. Davis described the practice as dangerous, noting that it distorts academic evaluation and could misinform national education policy decisions.

He cautioned supervisors and invigilators to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, warning that any official caught aiding malpractice this year would face severe consequences.

The GES boss also disclosed that nationwide sensitisation campaigns are underway, with regional directors engaging stakeholders to minimise malpractice during the exams, which run from May 4 to May 11.

According to him, over 620,000 candidates from more than 20,000 schools will sit for the examination across 2,303 centres, supported by thousands of supervisors and invigilators, in collaboration with the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and security agencies.

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