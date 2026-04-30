2026 BECE: Candidates to select two Category A schools under new placement reforms

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has introduced a key reform to this year’s school selection process, requiring candidates to choose two Category A Senior High Schools, one boarding and one day, within their locality, as part of efforts to address persistent placement challenges.

Announcing the changes ahead of the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), Director-General Professor Ernest Kofi Davis said the adjustment forms part of broader measures to improve the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) and ensure smoother placement after results are released.

Under the new arrangement, candidates will now select a total of eight schools, up from seven last year.

The additional option allows students to include two Category A schools aimed at increasing access while easing pressure on top-tier institutions.

Prof. Davis explained that the placement process will begin immediately after the BECE ends, rather than waiting for results, to allow adequate time for processing before the reopening of senior high schools on September 18.

He noted that authorities have approximately 19 to 20 weeks to complete placements, expressing confidence that lessons from last year’s process will help ensure the timely enrolment of successful candidates.

The reforms also introduce greater flexibility in the selection of Category B and Category C schools, giving candidates more room to make choices that reflect their preferences and realistic placement prospects.

The GES boss said the changes are informed by challenges observed in previous years, including congestion in Category A schools and placement mismatches, stressing that the new system is designed to promote fairness, efficiency, and accessibility.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.