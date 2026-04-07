Ho Airport not a misplaced priority — GACL Board Chair

The Board Chairman of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), James Agalga, has defended the development of the Ho Airport in the Volta Region, insisting that the project is not a misplaced priority.

Speaking on the Super Morning Show on Joy FM on Tuesday, 7 April, Mr Agalga responded to concerns about the viability of the Ho Airport and other regional airports across the country.

"If you go to the United States, they have the best highways you can think of but that does not deterred from developing airport infrastructure to reduce travel time. In the same vein, the Ho airport is not a misplaced priority," he said.

Mr Agalga explained that airports are not designed solely for passenger travel but also serve broader economic and strategic purposes, including cargo operations and attracting investment.

"Now, who says airports are meant for passenger traffic solely?" he asked.

According to him, the Ho Airport is expected to begin commercial operations soon, as interest from investors continues to grow.

"As we speak, the Ho airport, very soon will be put to commercial use. People have come knocking on the doors of the company, they want to establish flight training schools, as we speak, how many flying training schools do we have? all our pilots go to Kenya, elsewhere to train.

"If the Ho airport were not there, would it even cross anybody's mind to go to Ho to establish training school?" he said.

He emphasised that airports are often developed to support activities beyond passenger travel, including aviation training and other aviation-related services.

The Ho Airport was constructed at an estimated cost of about US$25 million. Construction began in September 2015 and was completed in 2018.

The facility was designed to boost tourism and stimulate economic growth in the Volta Region. It includes a passenger terminal and runway intended to support commercial air traffic and related services.

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