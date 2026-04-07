GACL chairman says airport levy to fund projects, completion targeted within 24 months

Audio By Carbonatix
The Chairman of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), James Agalga, has said the government’s Airport Infrastructure Development Levy is designed to fund critical airport projects, and that works are expected to be completed within 24 months.
Speaking on the Joy Super Morning Show, he assured Ghanaians that the levy would not overburden travellers.
“Once the projects we have envisaged are completed, I’m sure the reviews will be done. Nobody wants to overburden Ghanaians with taxes. The right thing will be done,” Agalga said, explaining that the levy’s purpose is specifically for airport infrastructure.
He noted that the levy, which applies to international, regional, and domestic travellers, was calculated based on projected revenue needs to ensure that all works are financed and completed on schedule.
Agalga added that, unlike other taxes, the levy does not include a sunset clause because it is implemented through fees and charges in a single legislative instrument.
However, he promised periodic reviews by the Finance Ministry once the projects are completed.
He also gave a timeline for the works, emphasising simultaneous construction across multiple projects. “We expect that within the matter of 24 months, the work should be completed. These are the targets we have set for ourselves,” he said.
The levy, which has triggered debate over rising airline ticket prices, is being implemented as airlines adjust fares for both domestic and international travel.
Agalga stressed that the funds will cover long-delayed projects such as runway overlays, the northern apron, the multi-storey car park, and sewage treatment facilities at Kotoka International Airport, as well as regional airport upgrades.
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