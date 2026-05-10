GACL announces a month partial closure at Terminal 2 departure frontage

The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has announced a temporary partial closure of the road in front of the Departure Hall at Terminal 2 of the Kotoka International Airport.

A public notice issued by management noted that the affected section of the road will be "closed from Monday, May 11, 2026, to allow for safe refitting works on the frontage and facade of Terminal 2, and it is expected to last for a month."

During the construction period, both vehicular and pedestrian access to the designated area will be restricted.

GACL indicated that traffic management personnel will be deployed on-site alongside directional signage to assist commuters and maintain orderly movement within the airport precinct.

The authority assured the travelling public that measures have been put in place to minimise inconvenience while ensuring safety throughout the construction period.

Management of the Ghana Airports Company Limited expressed regret about the disruption that would be caused and appealed for public cooperation as the project progresses.

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