Reconstruct, Don’t Refurbish: Terminal 2 and the high cost of policy misjudgement

Charles Akoto Lamptey Jnr Esq.

Ghana's aviation sector stands at a critical inflection point. At the centre of this moment is Terminal 2 of Accra International Airport, a facility long acknowledged to be outdated, inefficient, and structurally constrained. Yet, despite prior technical assessments and strategic decisions that led to the construction of Terminal 3, public resources are once again being deployed, not for reconstruction, but for refurbishment.

This raises a fundamental question: why is Ghana investing in extending the life of infrastructure it has already deemed obsolete? The answer matters, not just for aviation policy, but for public financial governance, national security, and Ghana's broader ambition to become a regional aviation hub.

A POLICY REVERSAL WITHOUT PUBLIC ACCOUNTABILITY

Historical records and institutional decisions point to a clear trajectory: Terminal 2 was assessed as inadequate, which justified the development of Terminal 3 as a modern replacement facility. That decision was not arbitrary, it was grounded in engineering realities, operational inefficiencies, and increasing passenger demands. Today, however, the narrative has shifted.

The ongoing works at Terminal 2 are being described as "repurposing." But a closer technical examination suggests otherwise. Leak repairs, ceiling replacements, and structural patching are not repurposing, they are refurbishment.

This distinction is not semantic. It goes to the heart of procurement integrity and public accountability. Mischaracterising refurbishment as repurposing risks distorting the basis upon which contracts are awarded and public funds are justified.

THE ECONOMICS: SHORT-TERM SAVINGS, LONG-TERM LOSSES

Refurbishment is often presented as a cost-saving measure. In reality, it is frequently a false economy. Legacy infrastructure like Terminal 2 was not designed for modern aviation demands. Retrofitting it repeatedly results in escalating maintenance costs, operational inefficiencies, and constrained revenue potential.

By contrast, reconstruction, though capital-intensive, delivers long-term value through efficiency, scalability, and increased commercial viability. Even more concerning is the potential cannibalisation of Terminal 3's return on investment. Fragmenting passenger traffic across suboptimal facilities risks undermining utilization rates and weakening Ghana's competitive position in the regional aviation market.

LEGAL AND GOVERNANCE RISKS

Under Ghana's public financial framework, the use of public funds must meet strict standards of efficiency, effectiveness, and value for money. The Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921) imposes a duty on public officials to ensure that resources are not applied in a manner that results in avoidable loss. Similarly, the Public Procurement Act, 2003 (Act 663) requires that procurement decisions be transparent, properly justified, and aligned with value-for-money principles.

Where a facility has previously been classified as obsolete, continued investment in its refurbishment raises legitimate concerns. It opens the door to audit queries, potential disallowances, and even surcharge by oversight bodies under Ghana's accountability regime. Public institutions must not only act lawfully, they must be seen to act rationally and consistently with prior evidence-based decisions.

NATIONAL SECURITY AND INFRASTRUCTURE REALITY

Modern airport terminals are not merely buildings, they are integrated systems. From biometric processing to baggage handling and surveillance architecture, today's aviation security framework depends on seamless system integration.

Terminal 2, by design, is a legacy structure. Its architectural limitations restrict the effective deployment of modern security technologies. Piecemeal refurbishment cannot resolve these systemic constraints. In an era of evolving transnational threats, fragmented terminal operations and outdated infrastructure introduce vulnerabilities that cannot be ignored.

THE STRATEGIC QUESTION: WHAT KIND OF AVIATION HUB DOES GHANA WANT?

Ghana has repeatedly articulated its ambition to become a leading aviation hub in West Africa. That ambition cannot be realized through incremental upgrades to outdated facilities. Global aviation hubs are built on purpose-designed, future-ready infrastructure, not on the prolonged life support of legacy terminals. The choice before us is therefore not technical, it is strategic.

Do we invest in infrastructure that meets international standards and supports long-term growth? Or do we continue to allocate scarce public resources to short-term fixes that defer, but do not solve, the underlying problem?

A CALL FOR TRANSPARENCY AND ACCOUNTABILITY

In the public interest, a formal request has been made to Ghana Airports Company Limited under the Right to Information Act, 2019 (Act 989) to disclose key documents relating to Terminal 2. These include engineering assessments, board decisions, procurement records, and contractor details. The objective is simple: to ensure that decisions affecting national infrastructure and public funds are subject to scrutiny, transparency, and accountability.

THE WAY FORWARD

Ghana cannot afford policy inconsistency in critical infrastructure sectors. The evidence suggests that refurbishment of Terminal 2 is not a solution, it is a postponement of an inevitable decision. That decision is reconstruction. Anything short of that risks financial inefficiency, legal exposure, and strategic stagnation.

The time has come to align policy with evidence, investment with long-term value, and infrastructure with national ambition. Reconstruct Terminal 2. Don't refurbish the past at the expense of the future.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.